Monsters Start Weekend With 3-2 Shootout Win Over Comets
November 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Utica Comets 3-2 in a shootout on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 5-4-0-1 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Owen Sillinger notched a tally at 1:15 of the middle frame with helpers from Rocco Grimaldi and Dylan Gambrell. Luca Del Bel Belluz converted on the power play at 8:29 assisted by Sillinger and Stanislav Svozil doubling the Monsters lead. Utica scored two quick goals from Nolan Foote at 15:34 and Adam Beckman at 15:48 sending Cleveland to the final intermission tied 2-2. After both teams were held scorless in the third period and an overtime frame, Trey Fix-Wolansky recorded the lone goal in the shootout giving the Monsters the 3-2 win.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 31 saves for the win while Utica's Nico Daws stopped 33 shots in defeat.
The Monsters continue their trip in New York with a visit to the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, November 10, at 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 2 0 0 1 3 UTC 0 2 0 0 0 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 36 1/3 3/3 8 min / 4 inf UTC 33 0/3 2/3 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record CLE Sawchenko W 31 2 0-3 3-1-0 UTC Daws OT 33 2 1-2 0-6-1 Cleveland Record: 5-4-0-1, 6th North Division Utica Record: 0-8-0-2, 7th North Division
