T-Birds Hit Road for Two Games in Hershey this Weekend

November 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds center Matthew Peca vs. the Hershey Bears

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds center Matthew Peca vs. the Hershey Bears(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (4-7-0-0) make their longest road trek of the season this weekend for matchups on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Pennsylvania against the two-time defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears (7-3-1-0) at the Giant Center.

The two clubs met on Oct. 26 in Springfield, with Hershey prevailing 6-2. The T-Birds jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening seven minutes on tallies by Reece Newkirk and Matthew Peca, but the Bears' special teams changed the game's tide with three consecutive power-play goals in less than a period of game time. Former Springfield defenseman Chase Priskie tallied two goals, while winger Alex Limoges chipped in two of his own.

The Thunderbirds are coming off one of their most impressive performances of the season on Wednesday morning, erasing a 3-0 first intermission deficit with five straight goals in the final 40 minutes to come away the 5-3 victors over the Bridgeport Islanders. Peca again was in the middle of things, as he picked up a goal and an assist in his first game back from a three-game injury absence. Nikita Alexandrov and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki joined Peca with a goal and an assist. Kaskimaki's first goal in the AHL tied the score, 3-3, and provided the T-Birds with their first shorthanded tally of the season.

Hunter Skinner and Dalibor Dvorsky also had goals for the T-Birds, with Dvorsky extending his goal-scoring streak to four consecutive games. The 19-year-old rookie is tied for the AHL lead in goals by first-year players with six in his first 11 games.

After surrendering three goals in the opening period, Colten Ellis was stellar in the Springfield net, stopping all 21 shots that came his way in the final two periods, including a key stop on a Liam Foudy breakaway with less than two minutes remaining.

The Bears snapped a two-game losing slide on Sunday as they picked up a 4-3 shootout win over the Charlotte Checkers despite finishing the 65 minutes of regulation and overtime with just 16 shots on net. The Checkers erased a 3-1 deficit to force overtime, but goaltender Hunter Shepard helped Hershey to the victory with three shootout stops, and Pierrick Dube scored the only goal of the skills competition to secure the victory.

The T-Birds return to home ice on Friday, Nov. 15 when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Fans can secure tickets now by calling (413) 739-4625 or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.