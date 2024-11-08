IceHogs' Comeback Not Enough in 4-2 Loss

November 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The IceHogs fell to the Griffins 4-2 Friday night inside the BMO Center. Grand Rapids grabs its first win against Rockford this season in its third meeting.

The IceHogs and Griffins skated to a scoreless 1st period, despite each side having two man-advantages.

Rockford thought it had scored the opener just 1:18 into the game, but the IceHogs goal was disallowed for goaltender interference. Sebastian Cossa for Grand Rapids and Drew Commesso for Rockford kept zeros on the scoreboard.

Both goalies and penalty kill units were tested once again in the middle frame but kept any goals off the board. Through the previous six periods of the season between Grand Rapids and Rockford, there hadn't been a scoreless frame.

Grand Rapids finally opened the scoring 2:38 into the 3rd. Gabriel Seger deflected in two goals for the Griffins in under three minutes to build a 2-0 lead.

Frank Nazar recorded his second short-handed goal of the season off a feed from Landon Slaggert to cut the deficit to 2-1. With just over six minutes remaining in the game, Hogs' defenseman Artyom Levshunov wristed in his first professional goal from the top of the right circle to even it up at 2-2.

Sheldon Dries collected his 4th of the season shortly after the tying tally and gave GR a lead it would not relinquish. Josiah Didier connected on an empty-net goal to lock up the Griffins 4-2 win.

The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, November 9th to host the Iowa Wild. Back by popular demand, our IceHogs Eras Night 2 will be a complete Taylor Takeover of the BMO Center with media partner 97ZOK. Click here for tickets.

