Amerks Double up Wolf Pack for 2,500th Franchise Win

November 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans (7-3-0-0) used a two-goal run in the first period and scored three unanswered in the second on their way to a 6-3 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack (5-4-1-1) Friday at The Blue Cross Arena.

With tonight's victory, the Amerks became just the second team in the 89-year history of the AHL to reach 2,500 regular-season wins. Rochester also became the eighth team in pro hockey history to reach the mark, joining each of the NHL's Original Six franchises along with the Hershey Bears.

In addition, Rochester has won six straight while outscoring its opponents 32-13, including nine power-play tallies dating back to Oct. 23. Overall, the Amerks have found the back of the opposition's net 42 times, which is the most in the league this season.

Isak Rosén (1+2) and Zach Metsa (0+3) both led the Amerks with a three-point outing while Lukas Rousek and Graham Slaggert each notched a pair of assists. Brett Murray, Jiri Kulich, Josh Dunne, Viktor Neuchev, and Konsta Helenius all scored one goal each. Ryan Johnson, Brendan Warren, and Anton Wahlberg closed out the scoring with one assist.

Veteran netminders Felix Sandström (3-2-0) and Michael Houser (4-1-0) split the goaltending duties, combining to make 25 saves. Sandström earned the victory after drawing his second straight start before Houser finished the contest stopping 11 of the 13 shots he faced in 24 minutes. Sandström has won five of his last seven appearances dating back to last season with Lehigh Valley.

FIRST PERIOD

In the first period, Rochester drew two separate penalties and capitalized on both man-advantages while only needing a combined 52 seconds to find the back of Hartford's net.

On the first of the two markers, Metsa received Murray's pass from the right-wing boards inside the Wolf Pack zone. After drifting to the center of the zone, he skated down to the left face-off circle and fired a shot to Murray, who steered it in-behind the netminder at the 13:51 mark.

Just over three minutes later and while on its second power-play of the frame, Kulich controlled the puck in the right dot inside Hartford's zone. The Wolf Pack took away a clean shooting lane, so Kulich pushed it back to the point for Metsa, who then handed it to his left for Rosén to quickly provide a one-time feed for Kulich at the far dot. As the puck reached his stick, Kulich wired his second goal in as many games to double the lead.

To conclude the period, Hartford cut into the deficit as former Amerk and Stanley Cup champion Chad Ruhwedel kick started an odd-man rush before Dylan Roobroeck finished it off from Bryce McConnell-Barker.

SECOND PERIOD

Holding a 2-1 lead midway through the second stanza, the Amerks erupted for three goals in a span of 3:26, two of which were in less than 30 seconds, to seize control of 5-1 score at the 14-minute mark.

Neuchev began the scoring frenzy as he was given the puck in the center of the ice from Rousek with nearly 9:30 left in the frame. The Russian forward sped ahead into the offensive zone alongside Helenius on an odd-man rush, and as they reached circles, Neuchev fired a shot that caromed off the post and in-behind Domingue.

Shortly there Helenius' fifth goal of the slate, Metsa played the puck out of his own zone while absorbing a hit in the corner. As the puck came up the wall, Slaggert tipped it for Helenius at the redline before the Sabres' first-round selection snapped a shot past the right hand of Hartford's netminder to extend the lead.

On the ensuing shift after the goal, Slaggert swatted the puck out the left corner for Warren just outside the blueline. Warren used his speed to create a 2-on-1 rush with Dunne, and as they crossed into the offensive zone and reached the dots, the latter converted a nifty cross-ice feed for his third of the campaign with six minutes left in the frame.

THIRD PERIOD

Hartford trimmed into the Amerks' cushion to make it a 5-2 score, however, Rosén, Wahlberg, and Rousek teamed up five minutes later to restore the four-goal advantage. Rosén's fourth goal of the season and 13th point of the season came on a delayed penalty and as he was just outside the goal crease.

The Wolf Pack continued to attempt to claw their way back into the contest as they finished with a 12-6 shot-advantage over the course of the period, but they would only beat Houser once more in the game.

UP NEXT

The Amerks conclude their three-game week on Saturday, Nov. 9 as they make their lone trip of the season to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for a 6:05 p.m. matchup. All the action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

HFD: D. Roobroeck (4), B. Berard (6), B. McConnell-Barker (2)

ROC: B. Murray (3), J. Kulich (2), V. Neuchev (2), K. Helenius (5), J. Dunne (3), I. Rosén (4)

Goaltenders

HFD: L. Domingue - 29/35 (L)

ROC: F. Sandström - 14/15 (W) | M. Houser - 11/13 (ND)

Shots

HFD: 28

ROC: 35

Special Teams

HFD: PP (0/1) | PK (2/4)

ROC: PP (2/4) | PK (1/1)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - I. Rosén

2. ROC - Z. Metsa

3. ROC - J. Kulich

--@AmerksHockey--

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.