IceHogs and Griffins Face-Off Friday at the BMO Center

November 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs begin a two game weekend at the BMO Center with a Friday Night contest against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The IceHogs have taken the first two meetings with the Griffins, both by a score of 4-1.

Special Team Shines- The IceHogs powerplay is off to a fast start in the 2024-25 season. With six goals on the man advantage, the Rockford powerplay is ranked 10th in the AHL. Three of Rockford's power-play goals have come against Grand Rapids. The IceHogs penalty kill ranks in the top five in the AHL, only allowing two short handed goals in their first seven games. The Griffins power-play is 0/6 in two games against Rockford.

2024-25 Records: Rockford: 3-4-0-0, 6 pts (5th Central Division) Grand Rapids: 7-3-1-0, 15 pts (2nd Central Division)

Home Sweet Home- This is the first weekend of the 2024-25 season where the IceHogs have two games at the BMO Center. The IceHogs began the year with a win on home ice against Grand Rapids. Friday's contest against the Griffins is the second of three consecutive home games for Rockford. $2 Beer and Soft Drinks return to the BMO Center this season in partnership with Lamonica Beverages and media partner, 104.9 The X.

Players to Watch- Colton Dach has led the way for Rockford against their Central Division foe with four points (2G, 2A) in the first two games against Grand Rapids. Dach had a three-point night last Friday in Van Andel Arena. Frank Nazar III has two points against the Griffins and his seven points is good for 13th best among AHL rookies. The Griffins are led by Amadeus Lombardi with five goals on the season. Both goals against Rockford this season have come from defenseman, Brogan Rafferty.

Early Success vs GR- The IceHogs have handed Grand Rapids two out of their three regulation losses this season, outscoring the Griffins 8-2 in the two games. Drew Commesso has stopped 41 of 43 shots, which is good for a .953 save percentage against the Griffins.

2024-25 Head-to-Head Schedule

Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 4-1 Nov. 1 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1 Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. Nov. 13 @ Grand Rapids 10 a.m. Jan. 29 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Mar. 15 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m. Mar. 21 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Mar. 22 @ Grand Rapids 7 p.m. Apr. 4 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Apr. 5 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. Apr. 16 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m. Apr. 18 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

