Special Teams Shines In P-Bruins' Victory Over Islanders
November 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins tallied two power play goals and a shorthanded goal in a 3-2 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Jordan Oesterle and forward Vinni Lettieri found the back of the net in the second period, while Jeffrey Viel netted the shorthanded goal early in the final frame. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 27 shots in the victory.
How It Happened Marc Gatcomb got his stick on a centering feed that ramped off a defenseman and over the shoulder of the goaltender, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 9:57 remaining in the first period. Oesterle collected a cross-ice pass from Riley Tufte in the right circle and fired a wrist shot into the upper-left corner for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 7:40 to play in the second frame. Patrick Brown received a secondary assist. Lettieri one-timed a feed from Georgii Merkulov in the slot that whistled inside the left post for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 6:36 left in the second period. Brown was credited with a secondary assist. 1:28 into the third period, Viel went forehand to backhand on the breakaway for a shorthanded goal, extending the Providence lead to 3-1. Marc McLaughlin received an assist. DiPietro stopped a penalty shot with 6:07 remaining in the third period. Samuel Bolduc's shot from the point zipped past the goaltender with 1:27 to play in the third frame, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 3-2.
Stats Lettieri's tally was his team leading sixth of the season. He has goals in back-to-back games. DiPietro stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 33 shots. The power play went 2-for-5 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. The Providence Bruins improve to 4-6-0-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, November 9 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
