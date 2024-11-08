Monsters Sign Forward Roman Ahcan to AHL Contract

November 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Monsters signed forward Roman Ahcan to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. In nine appearances for the Monsters this season, Ahcan registered 7-1-8 with six penalty minutes and a +2 rating while playing on a professional tryout (PTO) contract. Ahcan currently ranks tied for fourth in the AHL in goals this year.

A 5'9", 170 lb. left-shooting native of Savage, MN, Ahcan, 25, supplied 27-24-51 with 101 penalty minutes in 155 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-24. Prior to his professional career, Ahcan supplied 34-40-74 with 243 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 130 career NCAA appearances for the University of Wisconsin spanning four seasons from 2018-22, helping the Badgers claim the 2020-21 Big Ten Regular Season Championship. Ahcan also notched 15-23-38 with 63 penalty minutes and a +13 rating in 59 appearances for the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders during the 2017-18 season.

