Comets Gain Point against Monsters in 3-2 Shootout Loss

November 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - Friday night in Utica marked the first time the Comets stepped onto the ice with a new bench boss as Ryan Parent took the helm as the team's Interim Head Coach. Without a win yet this season, the Comets were looking for a renewed push to give them two points in the standings against a Cleveland team that was just ahead of them. The building was sold out heading into the game which meant the start of the contest began with incredible enthusiasm from not only the fans but the players as well. Even though the home team found themselves down two-goals in the game, they fought back to the tie the contest and send the game to overtime and then the shootout. In three rounds only a single goal was scored by Cleveland and the Comets left the game with another point in the standings in the 3-2 loss.

After a scoreless first period, the Monsters scored twice in the second to achieve a 2-0 lead. The first goal came from Owen Sillinger as he pounced on a rebound chance in front of goaltender, Nico Daws at 1:15. This was followed up by a powerplay goal from Cleveland by Luca Del Belluz at 8:31. The Comets punched back and it was a set play off the faceoff that Nolan Foote hammered passed goaltender for Cleveland, Zach Sawchenko at 15:34. It was Foote's fourth goal of the year and it was assisted by Adam Beckman and Colton White. It only took 14 seconds later for the Comets to tie the game, and Beckman went streaking down the ice on a breakaway and wristed the puck into the Monsters cage at 14:48. The goal was his second of the year and the period ended with a 2-2 score.

In the final period, there was no scoring, so the game went to an overtime period. During the extra session, the Comets had a powerplay but ultimately the game went to a shootout. In three rounds, it was only Trey Fix-Wolansky who scored giving the Monsters a 3-2 win while the Comets took points in back to back shootout losses.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow on the road against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 PM before returning home on Monday for Veteran's Day at the Adirondack Bank Center against the Monsters in a rematch from tonight at 5:00 PM. To purchase tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

