Ville Husso Recalled by Detroit

November 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Ville Husso

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Ville Husso(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Husso has suited up for three games with the Griffins this season and has a 2-0-0 record with one shutout to go along with a 1.23 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage. In his four-game career with Grand Rapids, Husso has a 3-0-0 ledger with two shutouts, a 0.87 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage. Husso has competed in one game with the Red Wings this season. Last campaign, the 29-year-old was limited to 19 NHL games with Detroit due to injury and showed a 9-5-2 record with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. Husso made his Griffins debut last season on Jan. 26 during a conditioning stint, collecting a 25-save shutout over the Belleville Senators. Throughout his six-year NHL career, the Helsinki, Finland, native has a combined 69-41-16 ledger with a 3.03 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 133 appearances. At the AHL level, Husso has logged a 53-54-16 mark with a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 133 contests.

