Weekend Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Bridgeport Islanders (2-6-1-1) and Providence Bruins (3-6-0-0) renew their Atlantic Division rivalry with a home-and-home series this weekend. The Islanders finish a three-game road trip at 7:05 p.m. tonight inside Amica Mutual Pavilion before hosting the Bruins in a 7 p.m. rematch at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday. The Islanders are looking to bounce back after a 5-3 loss in Springfield on Wednesday, where Brian Pinho scored twice and Travis Mitchell added his first goal of the season. Jakub Skarek (2-3-0) turned aside 25 shots in his second consecutive start.

ISLANDERS VS. BRUINS

Tonight marks is the second of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins this season, and the first of six in Rhode Island. The Bruins are once again the Islanders' most frequent opponent. Providence leads the series 1-0-0-0 following a 3-2 win at Total Mortgage Arena on Oct. 12th, despite goals from Pierre Engvall and Brian Pinho (shorthanded). The Islanders outshot the Bruins 30-20, but ran into the hot hand of goaltender Michael DiPietro, who was perfect in the first and third periods. DiPietro stopped 28 shots overall in his season debut.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

Led by fourth-year head coach Ryan Mougenel, the Bruins enter the weekend on a two-game slide and winless in regulation in each of their last five (1-4-0-0). Providence and Bridgeport are tied for seventh in the Atlantic Division with six standings points. Last time out, Vinni Letteri scored his team-leading fifth goal and seventh point, and Riley Tufte and Tyler Pitlick also found the back of the net, in a 6-3 loss to the Laval Rocket at Place Bell on Saturday. Brandon Bussi (0-4-0) made 16 saves in his fourth straight loss to begin the year.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

The Islanders are proud to honor those who protect our freedoms and the veterans who have served for our country with 'Military Appreciation Night' on Saturday. The first 2,000 fans will receive an Islanders' camouflage hat when doors open at 6 p.m. It's also 'Hockey & Hops,' featuring a pre-game beer tasting experience with Connecticut brewers such as Two Roads, Spacecat, and Half Full, and live music on the concourse by Dive Bar Confessional. Click here for tickets and more information.

PINHO HITS A HALF DOZEN

Brian Pinho has scored a goal in six straight games, the longest active and overall streak in the AHL this season. He has also scored a goal in four straight road games. Pinho recorded two goals on Wednesday for his third straight multi-point performance and his eight goals on the season are third in the AHL behind Hershey's Ethen Frank and Calgary's Rory Kerins (nine) entering the weekend. Three of his team-high eight goals have come shorthanded, which leads all AHL players.

AN APPLE A DAY

Chris Terry had two assists for the second straight game on Wednesday and now boasts an eight-game assist streak dating back to Oct. 16th. It's the longest active and overall assist streak in the AHL. Terry's eight-game point streak is tied for the longest this season with Milwaukee's Vinnie Hinostroza. His 10 helpers in 10 games are tied for second in the AHL overall and his 11 points share eighth-most in the league. The veteran winger ranks 23rd on the AHL's all-time list with 440 assists and is 19th in scoring (752 points).

QUICK HITS

Alex Jefferies has three assists in his last two games and enters the weekend tied for third in the AHL among rookies in points (nine)... Wyatt Newpower has points in back-to-back games for the second time this season... The Islanders' power play has scored a goal in three straight games, while its penalty kill is 10-for-10 over that span.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (6-6-2): Last: 4-2 W at Ottawa, Thursday -- Saturday vs. New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (3-4-0-0): Last: 4-2 L at Norfolk, Sunday -- Next: Saturday vs. Maine, 6:05 p.m. ET

