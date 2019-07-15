Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 15 at Down East)

The Dash wrap up a stretch of 26 consecutive games on Monday at Grainger Stadium against the Down East Wood Ducks. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

_______________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (10-15) at Down East Wood Ducks (16-9, 66-29)

RHP Kade McClure (1-1, 2.06 ERA) vs. LHP John King (2-1, 1.87 ERA)

7 p.m. - Grainger Stadium (Kinston, N.C.)

Game #90 (Away Game #46)

STIEVER LOGS QUALITY START IN LOSS

Jonathan Stiever registered his fifth consecutive quality start on Sunday, but the Down East Wood Ducks edged the Dash 3-2 at Grainger Stadium. A former fifth-round pick, Stiever went six innings against the Wood Ducks, allowing six hits and three runs in a losing effort. However, Down East jumped out to an early advantage in the first inning. With one out, Sam Huff, who was named the Futures Game MVP a week ago, launched a solo shot to center to put the Woodies ahead 1-0. In the third, Down East added to its lead. With one out, Diosbel Arias cracked a solo blast to left to make it a 2-0 contest. Curtis Terry followed with a double, and, two batters later, Bubba Thompson stroked a run-scoring single to left to up the Wood Ducks edge to three. Despite scoring two late runs, Winston dropped its third straight game.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

FIVE OUT OF 10 IN THE SECOND HALF

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

AN ALUMNUS SHINES AT A NEW LEVEL

Luis Robert, who began the season with Winston-Salem, made his Triple-A debut on Thursday and is now 7-for-16 with two homers and eight RBIs in four games with the Charlotte Knights. Rated the fifth-best prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, Robert posted a .453/.512/.920 batting line in 19 games for the Dash before earning a promotion to Double-A Birmingham. Across three levels, the 21-year-old is hitting .353 with 18 homers in 79 games.

MCCLURE TO START ON MONDAY

Right-hander Kade McClure will make his eighth start for Winston-Salem on Monday against Down East. McClure has posted four quality starts over his first seven outings in the Dash purple. The right-hander was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June after posting a 2.12 ERA over five High-A starts. McClure recorded a stretch of 20.2 scoreless innings that lasted from his High-A debut on June 2 until his June 25th outing against Myrtle Beach. In 10 starts with Low-A Kannapolis before his promotion to Winston-Salem, McClure registered a 3.09 ERA across 55.1 innings of work. McClure is close friends with Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as the two went to Mentor High School together in Ohio.

THE GIVE AND TAKE ON OFFENSE

Despite scoring just 55 runs over the last 18 games, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top four in batting average (4th, .250), on-base percentage (2nd, .333) and slugging percentage (2nd, .385). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (66) and sixth in runs scored (399). In the second half, the Dash have struggled with runners in scoring position, hitting at a .217 (46-for-212) clip.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Through the first 25 games of the second half, the Dash have not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs. Here's the breakdown of the Dash's record in these games:

One-run games: 4-7

Two-run games: 3-4

Three-run games: 2-2

Four-run games: 1-2

DASH DOTS

Monday marks the end of a 26-game stretch for the Dash...Following the off day, Winston-Salem will host a six-game homestand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks and the Wood Ducks from July 17-22 at BB&T Ballpark...The Dash are looking to avoid their second sweep against Down East on Monday.

