Bowlan Fires First Blue Rocks No-Hitter in 19 Years

July 15, 2019





Wilmington, DE - For the first time in 19 years a Wilmington Blue Rocks pitcher has thrown a no-hitter. In fact, Jonathan Bowlan was a second-inning defensive miscue away from tossing a perfect game in the Blue Crew's 3-0 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Monday at Frawley Stadium. The win completed a series sweep for Wilmington and secured the Rocks a winning homestand.

Bowlan was dominant. The right-hander allowed just six balls to escape the infield all night. The only baserunner came on a one-out error in the top of the second. Wes Rogers hit a grounder to third that Dennicher Carrasco fielded cleanly, but his throw across the diamond sailed too high for an error.

The defensive miscue proved little obstacle for Bowlan, who immediately dispatched of the next two hitters. He did almost walk the first batter of the game, but ended up striking out Brice Turang on a full-count pitch. It was one of six three-ball counts he had to navigate. Turang did it again with two outs in the top of the ninth, patiently working a 3-2 count before swinging and missing at Bowlan's final pitch and setting off a jubilant celebration for the Rocks.

The 22-year-old Memphis, TN native finished his night with nine strikeouts and threw 93 total pitches, 68 of which went for strikes.

Wilmington took the lead with two runs in the second. Sebastian Rivero's single plated Nick Pratto and later in the frame Cristian Perez scored on a double play grounder off the bat of Kyle Kasser. Kasser brought in an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI-single to right.

The Rocks enjoy a well-deserved night off before hitting the road on Wednesday. Wilmington will visit Winston-Salem with first pitch slated for 7 p.m. Fans can catch all of the action with the Voice of the Blue Rocks, Cory Nidoh, on 89.7 WGLS-FM.

PEBBLES OF KNOWLEDGE:

The only other no-hitter in franchise history also came at Frawley Stadium on May 2, 2000. That night former Major Leaguer Brian Sanches tossed a no-no against the Lynchburg Hillcats. The closest a Blue Rock had come this season was Daniel Tillo. The lefty held Carolina without a knock into the seventh and final inning on April 13.

Wilmington's starting pitching has been magnificent over the last five games. During that span the quintet of Jonathan Bowlan, Kris Bubic, Austin Cox, Marcelo Martinez and Daniel Tillo have combined to allow just two earned runs over 34 innings pitched. Each turned in quality outings. For Bowlan its was his fifth quality start in as many outings as a Blue Rock.

