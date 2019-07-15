LHP Manny Rondon promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach

The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

LHP Manny Rondon has been promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach

RHP Jeffrey Passantino has been assigned to Myrtle Beach from Double-A Tennessee

Passantino, who made one appearance for the Pelicans earlier this season on June 22, rejoins the team from Double-A Tennessee. The 23-year-old went 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA over 14 appearances in South Bend before making one outing with the Birds. Following that, he make two starts in Triple-A Iowa (allowing two runs over nine innings) and two more in Tennessee (four runs in 10 innings). The former 40th-round selection by the Cubs in 2017 was drafted out of Lipscomb University where he went 5-1 with a 2.69 ERA in 16 app, 7 starts as a freshman in 2015 to earn Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American honors. The righty only walked 35 batters and struck out 241 in 261 career innings.

Passantino will wear No. 48. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active members with five on the Injured List.

