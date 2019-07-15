Dash Post Shutout in Monday's Finale at Down East

July 15, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





KINSTON, N.C. - Dash right-handers Kade McClure, Luis Ledo and Jose Nin combined to shut out the Wood Ducks on Monday, as Winston-Salem secured a 3-0 victory against Down East at Grainger Stadium.

McClure (2-1), who lowered his ERA to 1.83 in the series finale, tossed five shutout innings, yielding six hits while striking out five. The former sixth-round pick out of Louisville has now gone at least five innings in seven out of his eight starts with Winston-Salem (11-15, 49-41).

Ledo relieved McClure and recorded a scoreless sixth and seventh, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out one. Meanwhile, Nin registered his eighth save in 10 opportunities by throwing two shutout frames.

Looking to salvage the series finale, Winston-Salem jumped out to an early edge against Wood Ducks (16-10, 66-30) starter John King (2-2). Mitch Roman singled with one out, and Steele Walker followed with a single to put runners on first and second. Then, Craig Dedelow blooped an RBI single to left-center to put the Dash ahead 1-0.

Winston-Salem would strike again in King's last inning of work. Walker stroked a single with one out in the sixth, and he moved to second on a groundball by Dedelow. The next batter, Carlos Perez, lined an RBI single to center to make it a 2-0 contest. The Dash added on an unearned run with two outs in the eighth when Josh Altmann dropped a popup, allowing Dedelow to score from first.

Following the off day on Tuesday, the Dash kick off a six-game homestand at BB&T Ballpark on Wednesday with the first of a three-game set against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Left-hander Konnor Pilkington (2-5, 5.40 ERA) will take the hill against Blue Rocks left-hander Kris Bubic (2-1, 3.27 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

The homestand gets started with a Winston Wednesday and a Wing Wednesday, with $10 presale tickets, Warthogs jerseys and 50 cent wings. Following Wednesday's contest, there will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy & Handy Orthodontics. The series finale with Wilmington will be a Fireworks Friday and a Hometown Heroes USA Night with discounted tickets available for veterans and first responders. Kids Run the Bases, presented by New Balance Winston-Salem, will take place following Friday's game.

The following three-game set with Down East kicks off with a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night and live music on Saturday. Sunday's contest will be a Lowes Foods Family Sunday. Kids Run the Bases, presented by New Balance Winston-Salem, will follow Saturday's game and Sunday's game. The series with Down East concludes with a Free Food Monday with free hot dogs and fries available until 8:30 p.m. and corn dogs while supplies last. For tickets and more information call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.