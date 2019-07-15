Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: July 15 vs. Lynchburg

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans finish off a three-game set against the Lynchburg Hillcats (a Cleveland Indians affiliate) with the finale at 7:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Erich Uelmen (3-2, 3.20 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Evan Mitchell (2-1, 7.71 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

BIRDS SPLIT TWIN BILL WITH HILLCATS THANKS TO RICHAN

After falling in game one 6-1, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans used a complete game from Paul Richan to drop the Lynchburg Hillcats 3-2 in the finale of the twin bill on Sunday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Richan threw his first-career professional complete game, tossing seven innings while allowing just two runs on four hits, striking out six and walking one. Trailing 2-0 in the third, Jimmy Herron crushed a two-run homer to tie the game. The next inning, Jose Gutierrez gave the Birds the lead with a sacrifice fly, making it 3-2. Delvin Zinn poured in a two-hit game in the win for the Birds.

BRINGING THE PAYNE

Pelicans catcher Tyler Payne hit two home runs in Friday's win over the Potomac Nationals. It was the first time in his career that he had belted a pair of long balls in the same contest. After a three-run shot in the fourth inning, he hammered a solo homer in the seventh. He also tied a career-best four RBIs on the day. The Hurricane, W.Va. native became the second Bird to do so this season, joining D.J. Wilson, who did so on June 27 at Fayetteville. Payne has been rather streaky for the Pelicans, but his hits have come in bunches. His last five games with hits have been multi-hit games, but he is hitting .293 (12-for-41) with a .943 OPS over his last 12 games despite having hits in just five of those contests.

THE HERRO(N) WE DESERVE

Jimmy Herron has been on fire at the plate for the Pelicans. The Birds outfielder is hitting .349 (15-for-43)/

.370/.558 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over his last 11 games. In his last 25 games, he is also hitting .315/.381/.424 to raise his batting average from .198 to .233. His OPS has also raised from .633 to .686. Over that span, he has eight multi-hit games. He has also hit righties much better than lefties, owning a .250/.352/.356 slashline against right-handers versus .193/.265/.364 against lefties.

NEVER SKIP ARM DAY

The Pelicans have dominated on the mound over their last 13 games, allowing just 36 earned runs over 108.2 innings (2.98 ERA). That ERA ranks second in the Carolina League over the last 13 games. Paul Richan, Ryan Kellogg, Erich Uelmen, Erick Leal, Jack Patterson, Javier Assad and Alexander Vargas were strong in their starts, allowing just 24 earned runs collectively over 79.1 combined frames (2.72 ERA), striking out 66. Today's starter, Uelmen, has been brilliant over his last three outings. Over that span, he is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA with two of his four quality starts on the year.

NOWHERE LIKE THE BEACH

The Pelicans finish off a nine-game homestand against the Down East Wood Ducks, Potomac Nationals and Lynchburg Hillcats on Monday. It was the longest homestand of the season for the Birds. It also ends a stretch of 26 games in a row after the All-Star Break and 12-of-15 games in TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. On the year, Myrtle Beach is 20-31 at home and 14-27 on the road. The Pelicans have pitched much better in Myrtle Beach, owning a 3.77 ERA on the Grand Strand versus a 5.03 ERA away from South Carolina. Paul Richan (5-2 with a 2.38 ERA at home) and Erich Uelmen (2-1, 1.84 ERA at home) have taken advantage the most.

SEPULVEDA AMONG THE ELITE

Pelicans second baseman Carlos Sepulveda has been one of the best defensive players in the Carolina League this season. Over 246 total chances, Sepulveda has just committed one error. Among Carolina Leaguers in any position who have played at least 54 games, Sepulveda's .996 fielding percentage leads the league. Only one qualified catcher (Mike Rivera, Lynchburg) and four outfielders have a higher fielding percentage in the Carolina League than Sepulveda has at second base. The 22-year-old missed part of 2017 and all of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury before returning to the diamond in 2019.

SEEING DOUBLE

The Pelicans played their second doubleheader of the season yesterday against the Hillcats, splitting the two games. Even though they have had 15 games affected by weather, their two doubleheaders marks a lot of luck. For context, last season, the Birds had 20 games impacted by weather and played 11 twin bills. In recorded club history (dating back to 2005), most doubleheaders in a season was 13 in 2015 while the fewest came in 2010 when the Pelicans just played three.

PELICAN POINTS

Pelicans reliever Garrett Kelly threw two more scoreless innings on Tuesday, running his streak to 12-consecutive scoreless...Miguel Amaya (.333) and Jimmy Herron (.320) lead the way for the Pelicans in batting average in July... Cam Balego and Kevonte Mitchell are tied for a team-high 10 home runs. It is also tied for fourth in the Carolina League. Balego's seven home runs at home is tied for the second most in the league as well...This game marks the final meeting on the season between the Hillcats and the Pelicans.

