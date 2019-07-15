Hanifee Earns CL Pitcher of the Week Honors

July 15, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD - After a masterful performance on Sunday afternoon, Brenan Hanifee was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for July 8-14, the league office announced on Monday. The righthander spun a complete-game shutout in a 6-0 victory over Salem marking the first time a Key's pitcher has achieved the feat since Brady Wager in 2013. The award is a first for Hanifee in his career and is the fourth time a Keys player has received a weekly honor this season.

Over two starts, Hanifee allowed two runs over 16 innings where he struck out 10 and did not walk a batter, continuing a trend of outstanding pitching from the Orioles fourth-round pick in 2016. The righthander has recorded six quality starts over his last nine outings.

Coming off his best start of the season against Winston-Salem, the Hinton, VA native started off effectively against Salem. He needed just seven pitches to complete the first inning and cruised after the second, retiring 13 straight Red Sox until Edgar Corcino tallied a soft single in the seventh inning.

Hanifee needed just 70 pitches to complete seven innings and had allowed just two base hits. He worked around a double in the eighth inning and surrendered a pair of singles to start the ninth but buckled down to get a force out before ending it on a ground-ball double play.

Hanifee needed just 91 pitches (65 strikes) to complete nine innings. He scattered five hits, struck out four and did not walk a batter for the second straight start. It marks the first time a Keys' pitcher threw a complete-game shutout since August 2013, when Brady Wager struck out seven on 97 pitches against the Carolina Mudcats.

The complete-game shutout comes on the heels of another great start against the Dash. Despite taking the loss, Hanifee allowed just two runs to cross in seven innings of work. He struck out a pair in the second and third innings and induced a double play in the fifth during a stretch where he retired 11 of 13 batters. It was the second time a Keys' pitcher lasted seven innings this season.

The Keys wrap up a homestand against the Red Sox with a 12:00pm game on Monday, June 15 before a scheduled off-day. Left-hander Cameron Bishop (0-7, 4.71) starts for Frederick and will be opposed by Salem left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (5-6, 4.12). The broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app. For tickets, fans can visit frederickkeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.