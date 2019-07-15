Corcino and Walks Crush Keys

FREDERICK, MD - A big day from Edgar Corcino downed the Frederick Keys (8-18, 37-58) in a 12-7 thrashing for Salem Red Sox (17-8, 42-50) on Monday afternoon at Nyemo Field. Corcino went 4-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs while Garrent Benge added three RBIs as well. Keys pitching did not help their cause, walking 11 total batters of which seven scored. The loss gave the Red Sox a series victory while the Keys finish a six-game homestand going 3-3.

Corcino hit his first home run in the second inning off of Cameron Bishop, but Bishop seemed unphased. The southpaw struck out four batters in the opening two innings and picked up a strikeout in the third as well before things fell apart.

Bishop loaded the bases after giving up a base hit and a pair of walks and the Red Sox took advantage of it. Pedro Castellanos hit a sharp single to score a run, and Garrett Benge punched a soft single into left that brought in two runs to make it 4-0. Corino followed with an RBI single and Bishop walked the final batter he faced before he was pulled.

Bishop (0-8) was charged with five runs on five hits after striking out five and walking three in 2.2 innings. It is his eighth straight loss of the season.

The Keys struck for a run in the bottom of the third after Zach Jarrett singled home a run, but Victor Acosta picked up an RBI base hit in the fourth to make it 6-1 Red Sox.

Corcino slugged a two-run shot in the fifth inning against Zach Matson and Benge lined an RBI double to right field in the sixth to push the led to 9-2.

The Keys offense had a promising start to the bottom of the sixth. Kirvin Moesquit doubled to lead off the inning followed by a Jarrett single to put runners at the corners for Jomar Reyes. Reyes delivered with a line-drive base hit to that scored Moesquit to make it 9-3.

Enmanuel De Jesus buckled down after that. He struck out the next two batters he faced and after allowing a two-out walk to load the bases, induced a fly-ball to end the threat. De Jesus (6-6) picked up the win after allowing the two runs on six hits while striking out six over six innings.

Tyler Joyner struggled out of the bullpen in the eighth inning. He loaded the bases after allowing a double and two walks before Corcino picked up a pair of RBIs. Tim Naughton came in relief after Joyner threw over 30 pitches in the inning, and Naughton allowed an RBI single that made it 12-2 Red Sox.

The Keys offense found some life in the bottom of the inning against Dominic LoBrutto. Consecutive doubles from Reyes, Ryan Ripken, and Trevor Craport brought home three runs while Sean Miller got a fourth run home on a groundball to third. The Keys tallied one more in the ninth on Ripken's RBI single.

The Keys will rest on a scheduled off day before hitting the road on Wednesday, June 17. Frederick heads to Potomac for a three-game series before visiting Lynchburg during the weekend. RHP David Lebron (2-4, 3.64) takes the mound for Frederick opposite LHP Carson Teel (3-2, 3.90) for Potomac. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. Pregame coverage is set to start at 6:50pm on frederickkeys.com and the Tune In radio app.

