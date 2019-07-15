Cole Freeman Named Carolina League Player of the Week

July 15, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - Earlier today, the Carolina League announced that 2B Cole Freeman was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of July 8th to July 14th. It is the first Player of the Week award for a Potomac player in 2019. In June, RHP Malvin Pena took home Pitcher of the Week for the P-Nats.

In six games over the past week, Freeman went 12-24 with two doubles, a triple, and five RBIs. After four games of at least three hits in his first 82 games with Potomac this season, Freeman recorded three games of at least three hits this past week, part of a week where he recorded four multi-hit games.

The most consistent hitter for Potomac through the team's first 91 games, Freeman enters Monday night's matchup with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers as the team leader in batting average (.314), runs scored (57), and stolen bases (23). The 24-year-old ranks among the top five in the Carolina League in each statistic, as he sits second on the circuit in batting average, second in runs scored, and third in stolen bases.

Named a 2019 Carolina League Mid-Season All-Star, this is Freeman's first Player of the Week Award as a professional. He was also named an MILB.com Organizational All-Star for his 2018 season.

The P-Nats are set to wrap up a three-game series this evening vs. the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros). With just about two months remaining in the 2019 Carolina League regular season, Potomac sits 5.0 games back of the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) for a playoff spot in the Northern Division. First pitch on Monday night vs. Fayetteville is scheduled for 7:00pm.

For more information on 2019 Potomac Nationals single game tickets, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

P-Nats' 2019 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.