July 15 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information / Roster Update

The Carolina Mudcats have one roster move to report as the Milwaukee Brewers announced earlier today that the rehab assignment of LHP Gio Gonzalez has been transferred to Triple-A San Antonio. The most recent roster is attached.

Following yesterday afternoon's 3-2 loss, the Mudcats conclude a six game road trip tonight with the finale of a three game series versus the Northern Division's Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, DE. Today's game is the third of the series and the third game between the two since early May (5/3-5/4) when the Blue Rocks swept the Mudcats in a rain-shortened two game series in Wilmington. The Blue Rocks won defeated the Mudcats for second straight game yesterday 3-2 and lead the current series 2-0. Tonight's game is also the ninth of 12 total meetings between the two teams this season; the Blue Rocks lead the overall season series 7-1. Tonight's game will begin at 6:35 p.m. at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, DE and will air live on the Mudcats Radio Network, WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at WILMINGTON BLUE ROCKS (KANSAS CITY ROYALS)

Monday, July 15, 2019 | 6:35 PM | Game 95, Away Game 47 | Frawley Stadium (6,404) | Wilmington, DE

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: N/A

Overall Record: CAR: 52-42; WIL: 56-37

Streaks: CAR: L2; WIL: W2

Last 10 Games: CAR: 6-4, WIL: 5-5

Home Record: CAR: 29-19; WIL: 26-19

Road Record: CAR: 23-23; WIL: 30-18

Division Record: CAR: 19-22; WIL: 32-25

Current Series: WIL leads 2-0 (of 3)

Season Series: WIL leads 7-1 (of 12)

CAR v. OPP: 1-3 @CAR (7), 0-4 @OPP (5)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

MON, 7/15 at WIL, 6:35 PM: Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (4-5, 5.05) at Wilmington RHP Jonathan Bowlan (3-1, 2.16)

TUE, 7/16: Off

WED, 7/17 vs. MB, 7:00 PM: Myrtle Beach LHP Jack Patterson (1-0, 0.00) at Carolina LHP Aaron Ashby (2-3, 3.57)

TONIGHT: Following yesterday afternoon's 3-2 loss, the Mudcats conclude a six game road trip tonight with the finale of a three game series versus the Northern Division's Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, DE. Today's game is the third of the series and the third game between the two since early May (5/3-5/4) when the Blue Rocks swept the Mudcats in a rain-shortened two game series in Wilmington. The Blue Rocks won defeated the Mudcats for second straight game yesterday 3-2 and lead the current series 2-0. Tonight's game is also the ninth of 12 total meetings between the two teams this season; the Blue Rocks lead the overall season series 7-1.

ICYMI: Ryan Aguilar hit a solo home run in the first to extend his hitting streak to 11 straight games, but a three-run home run from Kyle Isbel in the third led the Blue Rocks to a series clinching 3-2 victory versus Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, DE. Noah Zavolas started for Carolina and ended up with the loss after allowing Isbel's homer in the third. It was one of just four hits allowed by Zavolas, but ended up being enough for the Blue Rocks as pitchers Daniel Tillo, Robert Garcia, Holden Capps and Tad Ratliff combined to hold the Mudcats to just two runs on four hits in Sunday's game.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHER...

Christian Taugner: 4-5, 5.05 ERA, 17 G, 9 G, 67.2 IP, 19 BB, 43 SO, 1.46 WHIP

Last game, 7/10 at FRE: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 60 pitches

Pitched through CG SHO vs. FRE on 7/5 (GM:1, 7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 SO).

Matched a career high with 3 HR allowed vs. Wilmington on 4/14 in Zebulon.

WHERE THEY RANK: Mario Feliciano is currently 1st in the CL in home runs (14), 2nd in RBI (65), 2nd in slugging (.456), 8th in OPS (.776), 10th in hits (87), tied for 4th in extra-base hits (32) and 2nd in total bases (149)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 2nd in the CL in OPS (.855), 6th in AVG (.292), 3rd in OBP (.422), 7th in SLG (.433), 7th in hits (91), 2nd in walks (62) and 1st in runs (68)... Payton Henry is tied for 4th in the CL in home runs (10) and 4th in RBI (55)... Matt Hardy is currently 5th in the CL in wins (7) and tied for 7th in games (27)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for 6th in the CL in wins (6), 2nd in games (30) and 2nd in saves (12)... Noah Zavolas is currently 2nd in the CL in ERA (2.94), 1st in innings pitched (110.1) and 1st in WHIP (1.13). Zavolas is also 1st in the CL in FIP (3.13), 2nd in xFIP (3.32), 1st in BB/9 (1.39) and 1st in K/BB (4.82).

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 28 6 .259 .819

Feliciano, M CAR 26 6 .282 .932

Corredor, A POT 26 3 .245 .646

Henry, R CAR 21 3 .250 .837

GIDP GROWTH: The Mudcats have hit into 20 double plays over their last 21 games, 24 in their last 25 games and hit into a CL high 35 GIDPs in June... The Mudcats lead the CL in most GIDPs this season having hit into 74 double plays in 2019... Payton Henry leads the CL with 15 GIDPs overall (eight in June). Devin Hairston totaled seven GIDPs last month.

KINGS OF THE NORTH: The Mudcats are currently 33-20 versus the Carolina League Northern Division teams this season. They have also gone 15-7 versus Northern Division teams since 6/11 (at FRE)... Carolina, however, has gone just 1-7 in games versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks this season... The Mudcats are just 4-14 vs. Southern Division teams since 5/24 (vs. DE, 3.5 GB before 5/24) and have suffered seven straight losses in games versus Southern Division teams (6/16 vs. WS - 7/3 at MB).

RUNS ON RUNS: The Mudcats are 7-4 over their last 11 games and have scored a CL high 68 runs over those 11 games and since 7/5. They have also outscored opponents by 25 runs over that same span... Carolina has also scored a CL best 71 runs in July, but are just 7-7 this month... Carolina currently leads the CL in runs scored overall this year (430); up from 5th (362) in the CL in runs on 7/4.

AG DEPT.: Ryan Aguilar has hit safely in 11 straight games and is batting .429/.592/.800 with a 1.392 OPS during the streak (15-for-35, 14 R, 4 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBI). Aguilar has also hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games (.407/.527/.661, 1.188 OPS, 24-for-59, 17 R, 6 2B, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 13 BB, 17 SO). Aguilar also recently reached safely in all five of his PA on 7/6 vs. FRE after going 2-for-2 with 3 R, 3 BB, 2 2B & 3 RBI.

HAIR ON FIRE: Devin Hairston has hit safely in nine straight games and is batting .483/.531/.724 with a 1.255 OPS during the streak (14-for-29, 8 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 5 SO). Hairston recently finished a double shy of the cycle on 7/9 vs. LYN after going 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a 2-run triple and a single (attempted a hustle double, but was caught at second). His solo home run came in back-to-back fashion as it followed Pat McInerney (3-run HR) in the third on 7/9 vs. LYN and was his first of the season.

POWER OUTAGE: Mario Feliciano still leads the CL in home runs (14) this season, but has now gone 31 straight games without a big fly. His last home run came on 6/7 vs. Salem and was, at the time, his fifth over a span of four games... Rob Henry has totaled six home runs this season, but has not homered since 4/29 in Salem. He has gone 46 straight games without a home run.

PEN WOES: The Carolina bullpen has pitched to a 4.72 ERA and a .270 average against since the All-Star break (3.0 BB/9, 10.6 SO/9). The Carolina bullpen has also been charged with three blown saves since the break, including two by Rodrigo Benoit. Since the beginning of the second half, Benoit is 0-1 with a 12.14 ERA and a .457 average against (2 BS, 6.2 IP, 16 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO).

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 48 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 44 games. Henry, meanwhile, has caught back-to-back games three times this season (4/14 & 4/15, 6/3 & 6/4, 6/26 & 6/27); Feliciano has caught back-to-back games once (6/14 & 6/15) and has caught three straight games once(7/6-7/9).... The Carolina pitching staff is 28-20 and has totaled a 3.65 ERA (3.0 BB/9, 8.8 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 23-21 with a 4.27 ERA (3.2 BB/9, 7.9 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano... Carolina has, however, won four straight games when Feliciano starts behind the plate... Nathan Rodriguez has caught two games this season. His first game behind the plate came on 6/23 at POT when he caught a 9.0 IP complete-game, two-hit shutout thrown by Noah Zavolas.

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high 954 strikeouts this season (5th most in MiLB). The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts for the third straight season as they are on pace for over 1,400 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a CL and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts last season; breaking the previous CL and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by Carolina in 2017.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

