Fredericksburg Baseball Team Gets a Name

September 11, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Families, friends, and fans are invited to join Fredericksburg Baseball for the official team name announcement block party!

WHO: Fredericksburg Baseball is announcing their official team name.

WHAT: As construction for the new ballpark is underway, Fredericksburg Baseball continues to roll out details about the new team coming to town in April 2020.

WHEN: The event is on Saturday, Oct. 5 and will open at 10 a.m. and the official name announcement ceremony will begin promptly at 11 a.m. followed by the team store grand reopening with merchandise bearing the team name and logos for sale.

WHERE: Wolfe Street between the corners of Sophia and Caroline Streets next to the Sophia Street parking deck. The team store is located parallel to the event at 601 Caroline St., First Floor, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

WHY: Fredericksburg Baseball couldn't be more excited to roll out the official team name, logos, and the new line of merchandise for fans. Revealing the team name will officially give Fredericksburg Baseball fans something to cheer for!

HOW: The team name reveal event will be free and open to the general public. Fans in attendance of the event will get a first look at team logos and merchandise. Team merchandise will be available for purchase immediately following the event and inside the team store.

In honor of the new team announcement, attendees will hear speeches from Fredericksburg officials, Fredericksburg Baseball team owners Art and Seth Silber, new team Executive Vice President and General Manager Nick Hall, and more!

For all event updates, visit www.fredericksburgbaseball.com or Fredericksburg Baseball on Facebook and Instagram.

For additional information, contact Marketing Coordinator Paige Honaker at ?(703) 590-2311 or at phonaker@potomacnationals.com.

Note: The Fredericksburg Baseball staff is fully relocating to the 601 Caroline St. Store and Information Center as of Monday, Sept. 16. Our offices/store will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and with weekend hours posted on our website. Our new phone number as of Sept. 16 will be (540) 858-4242.

Fredericksburg Baseball is set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Celebrate baseball in The 'Burg and stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.fredericksburgbaseball.com, and follow Fredericksburg Baseball on Facebook (@FredericksburgBaseball), on Twitter (@FXBGBaseball20), and on Instagram (@fredericksburgbaseball).

