Carson Teel Named Carolina League Player of the Month

September 5, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - For the first time since August of 2017, the Uncle Ray's Carolina League Player of the Month is a pitcher. Potomac's Carson Teel paced all CL hurlers with a 0.87 earned run average en route to his first professional monthly award, Minor League Baseball announced Thursday in its release of top performers for the month of August.

Teel surrendered just three earned runs over 31 innings in five starts last month, thus lowering his season-long Carolina League ERA from 4.07 to 3.12. His 0.87 earned run average not only paced the Carolina League, but it was second among all Minor League qualifiers to Sam Long of Kannapolis (Low-A, White Sox), who logged a 0.61 ERA in five starts.

A former 16th-round pick out of Oklahoma State, Teel also finished second in the league to Wilmington's Kris Bubic in both opponents batting average (.198) and WHIP (0.90). Teel logged 23 strikeouts to just six walks during the month of August.

Thanks to this late-season surge, Teel earned his first career promotion to Double-A Harrisburg for the Eastern League playoffs. Teel and the Senators are facing off with Bowie in a best-of-five first-round series this weekend.

Teel becomes the first Carolina League pitcher to claim the circuit's monthly award since Lynchburg right-hander Aaron Civale accomplished the feat in August of 2017. Civale is currently in the Major Leagues with Lynchburg's parent club, the Cleveland Indians.

The Carolina League consists of 10 teams and is within the Class A-Advanced level of Minor League Baseball. Founded in 1945, the Carolina League strives to provide a first-class baseball experience for its players and fans. For more information on the Carolina League, please visit carolinaleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 5, 2019

Carson Teel Named Carolina League Player of the Month - Potomac Nationals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.