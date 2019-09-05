Salem Overpowers Wilmington 5-2

SALEM, Virginia - Tyler Esplin destroyed two home runs in his first Carolina League postseason appearance to send the Salem Red Sox to a 5-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks in Game One of the Carolina League North Division Championship Thursday night at Haley Toyota Field.

How it Happened

* Triston Casas got the bats rolling in the second inning with a double before Tyler Esplin blasted a ball to right field to claim an early 2-0 jump.

* The Sox doubled down in the third frame. Ryan Fitzgerald and Devlin Granberg led-off the inning with singles to place runners on the corners. Keith Curcio doubled to push another run and Triston Casas singled to climb ahead 4-0.

* Nick Pratto homered in the seventh to cut the lead in half.

* Thaddeus Ward finished after six-plus innings with seven strikeouts and one run after exiting the game with a runner at first.

* Esplin gave Salem 5-2 insurance with his second home run of the evening in the eighth inning.

* Logan Browning and Andrew Schwaab closed the final three innings with just one run and four strikeouts.

Standout Sox

* Tyler Esplin: 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 HR

* Thaddeus Ward: 6.0+ IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K - W (1-0)

* Triston Casas: 2-for-4, RBI, R, 2B

* Keith Curcio: 2-for-4, RBI, 2 2B

Noteworthy

* Esplin's two-homer night ties a Salem postseason record set in 2001 by Mills Cup MVP John Lindsey.

* The win gives Salem a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-five series.

* Ryan Fitzgerald, Keith Curcio, Triston Casas, Tyler Esplin and Grant Williams all recorded multi-hit nights.

What's NextSalem Red Sox at Wilmington Blue Rocks, September 6, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.

RHP AJ Politi vs LHP Kris Bubic

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

