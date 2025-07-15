Free Post Game Concert this Saturday, July 19

The Keys will host their first post-game concert since 2023 at Nymeo Field on Saturday, July 19! The best thing about the concert? It's FREE with your game ticket because your ticket to the game is your ticket to the concert.

The Voice season 25 semi finalist and Mount St. Mary's University alumni Olivia Rubini's concert will take place after our post-game fireworks super show presented by Holy Family Catholic Community.

More about Olivia Rubini: American pop rock recording artist Olivia Rubini's dynamic pop voice & writing embodies catchy, clever, sophisticated pop lyrics with hints of classic rock mysticism. Inspired by Fleetwood Mac, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, The 1975, Linda Ronstadt, & a plethora of musical styles, she's cultivated a genuine and personal style of her own. Her years of vocal evolution & musical self discovery have led her to be a Top 20 Finalist on Season 25 of NBC's "The Voice", which aired February-May 2024.







