Record 12 Keys Players Selected in 2025 MLB Draft

July 15, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys had their best year in the MLB Draft over the past two days, with a record 12 players selected.

The 12 selections are the most for the Keys since the inaugural Draft League season in 2021. It was also the most selections of any Draft League team this season. The league finished with 48 selections across all six teams in 20 rounds this year. 13 selections occurred between rounds 4-10 Monday afternoon.

Infielder Bruin Agbayani (St. Louis School) served as the highest selection for Frederick this year after being selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 6th round as the 179th overall pick, making him the highest selection in the last three seasons. Agbayani finished his time in the Key City with six RBIs in 10 games played and had one of the fastest exit velocities off the bat in the first half at 108.3 miles per hour.

Pitchers Kade Woods (LSU) and Alton Davis (Georgia) were selected just 12 picks apart from each other with Woods going in the 10th round to the Atlanta Braves at the 307th overall pick and Davis going in the 11th round to the Los Angeles Angels as the 319th overall pick. Woods finished the first half strong in the Key City as he compiled 9.1 innings and a 1.93 ERA with 13 strikeouts in eight appearances on the hill. Meanwhile, Davis served as a starter for Frederick, allowing only one earned run across three starts and nine innings of work. This season, he recorded nine punchouts allowing just seven walks.

2024 outfielder Justin Thomas (Arkansas) was picked by the Houston Astros in the 11th round as the 336th overall pick following a solid 2024 campaign in last year's first half. During his 16 games in the Key City last year, Thomas recorded five RBIs and a .230 average before taking his talents to Arkansas, where he had a .303 average in 62 games this past spring.

Catchers Truitt Madonna (Ballard High School) and Grant Jay (Dallas Baptist, 2022), both landed just six picks apart from each other after Madonna went in the 11th round as the 340th overall pick. Jay went 346th overall in the 12th round. Madonna played in 12 games in the first half of 2025 and hit two homers while bringing in six RBIs and having a .279 average as a high school senior. During his stint in Frederick, Jay hit .310 in 11 games, and recorded two triples, one homer, and three RBIs as part of his first experience in summer baseball.

As for right-handed pitcher Tyler Bowen (Lander), he was scooped up by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 12th round as the 371st overall pick. Bowen finished this first half as a late-game reliever after throwing in 5.2 innings in four games, all while recording nine strikeouts.

Fellow right-handed hurler Aubrey Smith (UNC Wilmington) landed in the 13th round as the 396th overall pick to the Houston Astros and will look to build on a solid first half in Frederick after having four strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Nico Wagner (West Valley) became the ninth Keys player off the board after landing in the 16th round as the 487th overall pick to the Braves. In just two games for the Keys, Wagner provided immediate relief to the bullpen after finishing with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings for Frederick.

Pitchers Brandon Cain (Oklahoma) and Matthew Becker (South Carolina) both found their next homes in the 19th round after Cain went to the Pittsburgh Pirates as the 563rd overall pick while Becker went to the Twins as the 569th overall pick. Becker finished with a 3.15 ERA in six starts and 20 innings pitched as a day one starter. Cain recorded a 1.86 ERA as a late game reliever with 10 strikeouts in 9.2 innings.

Rounding out this year's Draft Class is right-handed pitcher Cannon Pickell (Western Carolina), who pitched for the Keys back in 2022 as a reliever and was selected in the 20th round as the 588th overall pick to the Miami Marlins. In six games, Pickell had a 5.40 ERA and eight punchouts in 6.2 innings, and then went on to play for fellow Draft League rival West Virginia this past spring.

The Frederick Keys begin second half play Wednesday night on the road against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. from Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio. The Keys will have their first home game of the second half on Saturday against the West Virginia Black Bears, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.







