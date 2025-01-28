Winnipeg Jets Reassign Milic to Norfolk, DiVincentiis to Moose

January 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Thomas Milic from the Manitoba Moose to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals. Winnipeg also reassigned goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis from Norfolk to Manitoba.

Milic, 21, has appeared in 17 games for the Moose this season, posting a 4-10-2 record, with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage. The Coquitlam, B.C. product has 50 AHL games to his name, holding a 23-19-4 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Milic previously played 18 ECHL games with Norfolk where he went 11-3-2 with two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and .908 SV%, earning an appearance in the 2024 ECHL All-Star Game. Milic was a fifth round selection (151st overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.

DiVincentiis, 20, holds a 2-3-0 record, supported by a 2.24 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage through five appearances with the Moose. The Bolton, Ont. native owns a 15-5-0 record in 20 ECHL games with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage as a member of the Admirals. DiVincentiis previously played in 117 OHL games for the North Bay Battalion, amassing a 77-26-7 record with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. DiVincentiis was a seventh round pick (207th overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Moose open a three-game road swing Wednesday against the Chicago Wolves. Catch the game on cjob.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT.

