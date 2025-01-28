Bojangles Game Preview: January 28 at Iowa
January 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!
The Checkers are passing back through Iowa for a rematch with the Wild to wrap up their Midwest road trip.
THE MATCHUP
Record/Standings
CLT - 22-12-3-2 (3rd Atlantic)
IA - 14-23-2-1 (6th Central)
Power Play / Penalty Kill
CLT - 26.1% (1st) / 86.5% (2nd)
IA - 14.3% (31st) / 70.5% (32nd)
Offense / Defense
CLT - 3.38 GF/Game (t-6th) / 2.82 GA/Game (11th)
IA - 2.85 GF/Game (t-24th) / 3.60 GA/Game (28th)
Head-To-Head
3-0-0-0
THE STORYLINES
ROAD WARRIORS
The Checkers have a chance to finish off this swing through the Midwest on a positive note. They already hold a 2-1-0-0 record on the trip thus far and they're returning to face a Wild squad that they've beaten three times this season - most recently a 4-0 shutout victory in Iowa last week.
The Checkers are 11-5-1-2 away from home this season, giving them the second best points percentage on the road in the Atlantic Division and the fourth best mark in the Eastern Conference.
POWERING UP
After going through a stretch of seven games with just a single power-play goal, the Checkers broke out of their slump Saturday in Milwaukee. They converted twice on five man advantages en route to an overtime win over the Admirals, and enter tonight's contest still reigning as the league's top unit.
SOURDIF STAYS HOT
Since returning from injury, Justin Sourdif has been one of Charlotte's most productive forwards. He has posted 11 points over the last 13 games and has found the scoresheet in each of the last three - including setting up Mike Benning's overtime winner on Saturday.
STRINGING THEM TOGETHER
Coming off a win in Milwaukee in their last outing, the Checkers are looking to pick up consecutive victories for the first time since Dec. 31 and Jan. 3. In fact, the Checkers haven't had identical results in back-to-back games since Jan. 11 and 14, alternating wins, losses or overtime losses since then.
THE INFO
Tonight's game - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey!
