Kemell Selected for AHL All-Star Classic

January 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League announced today that Admirals forward Joakim Kemell has been selected to play in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, CA on February 2 and 3. Kemell will join Ads netminder Matt Murray, who was named to the team earlier this month.

Playing in his second full season, Kemell ranks fourth on the Admirals in scoring with 23 points on nine goals and 14 assists to go along with 29 penalty minutes in 37 games. The Jyvaskyla, Finland native has recorded four multi-point games this season, including a five-point night on October 26th against Chicago that saw him register his first career hat-trick. His recently posted a four-game point streak from January 18th through the 24th and saw the team post a 3-1 record.

Nashville first round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Kemell has compiled 31 goals and 46 assists for 77 points in 118 career regular season games with the Admirals. He also helped the team to back-to-back Western Conference Championship appearances, scoring 11 goals and dishing out 10 assists in 29 Calder Cup Playoff Contests.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

