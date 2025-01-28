Iowa's Comeback Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Charlotte

January 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild battled back from a two-goal deficit to tie the game in the second period, but the Charlotte Checkers scored twice in the final frame to take a 4-2 win at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday night. Caedan Bankier and Ryan Sandelin scored Iowa's goals in the loss.

Will Lockwood intercepted a pass at center ice and beat Jesper Wallstedt (30 saves) inside the post 44 seconds into the game to give the Checkers a 1-0 lead.

Rasmus Asplund followed his own shot and poked a loose puck across the goal line with 23 seconds remaining in the opening frame to double Charlotte's advantage.

Charlotte outshot Iowa 17-6 in the opening 20 minutes.

Bankier tipped a shot from Clarke through the legs of Cooper Black (20 saves) 3:12 into the second period. David Jiricek also picked up an assist on Bankier's goal.

Iowa tied the game with 5:56 to play in the middle frame. After David Spacek sent a shot on goal through traffic, Bradley Marek pushed the puck into the crease and Sandelin sent it into the back of the net.

Charlotte outshot Iowa 30-14 through two periods.

Justin Sourdif elevated a wrister from in tight off the rush 4:10 into the third period and added an empty-net goal with 21 seconds to play to seal the win for the Checkers.

Charlotte outshot Iowa 34-22. The Wild went 0-for-2 with the man advantage and held the Checkers scoreless on three power plays.

