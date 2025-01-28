Gimme's Par & Grill to Host Griffins Winter Golf Classic

January 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' inaugural Winter Golf Classic presented by Gimme's Par & Grill will take place on Monday, Feb. 10 from 6-9 p.m., with proceeds benefiting the Griffins Youth Foundation and First Tee - West Michigan.

Twelve Griffins players will be grouped with three fans apiece to form foursomes for this nine-hole scramble hosted by Gimme's Par & Grill in downtown Grand Rapids. Fans can bid on which player they would like to golf with either online or through the DASH app, with 36 ultimately securing this unique opportunity. The auction will run from today until Feb. 6 with starting bids ranging from $50-$240.

"We're excited to announce a unique opportunity for our community fans to enjoy indoor golfing at Gimme's Par & Grill during this inaugural event," Gimme's Par & Grill owner Sam Stover said. "Not only will you have the chance to play alongside professional athletes from the Griffins, but you'll also be supporting local initiatives through the Griffins Youth Foundation and First Tee of West Michigan. Join us for a memorable experience that combines fun, sportsmanship, and community support."

In addition to experiencing a round of golf with their favorite Griffins player, every participant will receive a Griffins/Gimme's/First Tee co-branded golf towel. Appetizers and a buffet dinner with soft drinks will be provided, with alcoholic beverages available to purchase at an additional cost. The 12 teams will be divided among six state-of-the-art simulators with two teams per bay. Participants are encouraged to bring their own golf clubs, but Gimme's will provide them if needed.

The event rundown and roster of Griffins golfers are as follows. Click on a player's name to place your bid to join his foursome. In the event of a player call-up or injury, a replacement player will be assigned and there will be no refunds.

Timeline:

6 p.m.: Doors open at Gimme's Par & Grill (45 Ottawa Ave NW)

6-7 p.m.: Cocktail hour (appetizers and warm-up period)

7-9 p.m.: Nine-hole scramble (no putting) and dinner served

Griffins Players:

Sebastian Cossa

Nate Danielson

Tory Dello

Josiah Didier

Tim Gettinger

Cross Hanas

Ville Husso

Carter Mazur

Brogan Rafferty

Gabriel Seger

Joe Snively

Austin Watson

About the Griffins Youth Foundation

Established in 1995, the Griffins Youth Foundation promotes academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports. The foundation provides opportunities for nearly 500 deserving boys and girls - many of whom are underprivileged, underserved, at-risk or have special needs - to participate in the great sport of hockey at no cost. Programs currently include co-ed hockey for first through 12th graders, a girls-only high school division, a learn-to-skate program, and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings sled hockey team for children and teens with physical disabilities. For more information, visit griffinskids.org.

About First Tee - West Michigan

First Tee - West Michigan was established in 2011 to impact young people's lives by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through golf. First Tee - West Michigan serves 2,400 students in Allegan, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, and Ottawa counties. Learn more at firstteewestmichigan.org.

About Gimme's Par & Grill

Gimme's Par and Grill is a vibrant restaurant and entertainment venue located in Downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 2024, the venue offers a unique dining experience with hand-crafted bar food and drinks from fresh, high-quality ingredients. In addition to its exceptional menu, Gimme's features nine state-of-the-art simulator bays, featuring golf, basketball and cornhole among other sports. Bays are available for group rentals, making it the perfect spot for both casual dining and fun-filled outings. Visit gimmespar.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.