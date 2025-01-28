Checkers Tame Wild 4-2 to Close out Midwest Trek

January 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Checkers wrapped up their Midwest road swing by digging in and beating Iowa by a final score of 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Each squad controlled one of the first two periods. Will Lockwood came out of the gates hot, forcing a turnover in the neutral zone and sniping a shot on the ensuing rush just 44 seconds after puck drop, then Rasmus Asplund followed up his own chance and cashed in on the doorstep with 23 seconds left in the frame to secure a two-goal lead for the visitors.

The Wild turned the tables in the middle frame, netting an early and late tally of their own to deadlock things going into the final 20 minutes.

The Checkers wasted no time snatching back control of the contest, as Justin Sourdif went coast to coast in the opening minutes of the period and beat the Iowa netminder to reclaim Charlotte's lead.

That would prove to be the difference-maker on the scoreboard. The Wild doubled up Charlotte in shots during the third period but couldn't quite find the equalizer as Cooper Black was square to each chance. Sourdif would then hit the empty net in the dying seconds of the game to put a bow on a solid road win for the Checkers.

Notes

The Checkers have swept their season series against the Wild ... Charlotte finished this Midwest road trip with a 3-1-0-0 record ... This marks the first time that the Checkers have recorded consecutive wins since Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 ... This was Lockwood's first multi-point outing of the season ... Sourdif and Carrick both have points in four straight games ... Asplund has a point in each of the last two games ... C.J. Smith has an assist in each of his first two games with the Checkers ... The Checkers have allowed three or fewer goals in six of their least seven games ... This was Matt Kiersted's second multi-assist game of the season ... Josh Davies, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riley Bezeau, Riley Hughes, Mitch Vande Sompel, Riese Gaber, Tobias Bjornfot, Dennis Cesana and Chris Driedger were the extras for Charlotte

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.