Amerks Renew Partnership with Seneca Park Zoo Society for "Defend the Ice Month"

January 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans have renewed their partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo to host "Defend the Ice Month", which begins on Saturday, Feb. 1 and runs through the end of the month. The month-long campaign will focus on continued efforts to help raise awareness for polar bear and ice conservation primarily in the Arctic regions.

"Just like the Amerks depend on ice, polar bears depend on sea ice to survive," said Seneca Park Zoo Society President and CEO Pamela Reed Sanchez. "With no ice, there's no hockey. And if we continue to experience loss of sea ice in the Arctic, we will also lose polar bears. We are thrilled to team up once again to bring this message to hockey fans in Rochester and share how people can make a difference."

"Defend the Ice Month has become an annual collaboration we look forward to hosting each year in partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck. "I truly hope our efforts and that of the community's during these next few weeks continue to bring significant awareness and support to these organizations who are working tirelessly to ensure the continuation of the polar bear species."

The Amerks will participate in several initiatives throughout Defend the Ice Month, presented by Seneca Park Zoo, including offering a variety of ticket programs to encourage involvement. Fans can receive $1 off a guest admission ticket to the Seneca Park Zoo now through March by displaying their Amerks digital ticket or roster card. Additionally, Amerks fans can receive 15% off their Zoo memberships throughout the month of February when they use code AMERKS25 at checkout.

All Zoo members and employees can take advantage of a special ticket offer for any Amerks home game throughout the month by visiting www.amerks.com/zoodiscount. Tickets are available for up to 25% off and the Amerks will donate $2 from every ticket purchased via the online offer back to Seneca Park Zoo Society and Polar Bears International.

The ZooMobile will be on-site for five of the team's seven home games throughout the month, beginning on Friday, Feb. 7 against Belleville following the annual All-Star break. Additional dates include Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Syracuse, Sunday, Feb. 16 against Laval, Friday, Feb. 21 against Belleville and Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Toronto.

Since 1986, The ZooMobile has provided fun and exciting educational services year-round at public events, offering new and interactive programming for all ages.

