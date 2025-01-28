Bemström Stays Hot, Penguins Continue to Protect Home Ice

January 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (22-10-4-0) has three games this week before All-Star Break

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS 3 at Utica 5

In the team's first game after a nine-day layoff, Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton fell short in its only visit to Utica. Valtteri Puustinen notched two assists in his 400th pro game, while Dan Renouf, Jesse Puljujärvi, and Sam Poulin scored in the loss.

Saturday, Jan. 25 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Utica 1

The Penguins enacted revenge on the Comets fewer than 24 hours later in their first home game in three weeks. Rutger McGroarty and Vasily Ponomarev lit the lamp in front of a stellar, 29-save outing from rookie goalie Sergei Murashov.

Sunday, Jan. 26 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Lehigh Valley 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton concluded its first three-in-three of the season with a rout of the Phantoms. Emil Bemström gathered his second hat trick of the season, while Ville Koivunen's rocked up four assists. The Penguins' power play went three-for-four, including Mac Hollowell's first goal in Black & Gold.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Jan. 29 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton takes on another fierce, PA rival. The Penguins own the best home record in the East (14-5-1-0), but the Bears are the best away team in the entire AHL (14-1-4-0).

Friday, Jan. 31- PENGUINS at Charlotte

The Penguins catch a flight to the Queen City for a two-game set. The Checkers have the edge in the season series, winning three of the four meetings so far.

Saturday, Feb. 1 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

Charlotte and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton own the top two power-play units in the league: The Checkers rank first overall at 29.1%, and the Penguins own second place with a 26.7% conversion rate.

Ice Chips

- With wins on Saturday and Sunday, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 10-1-1-0 (.875) after playing the night before.

- Emil Bemström has nine goals in his last eight games.

- Bemström is one of five AHL players this season to record two hat tricks this season.

- Five hat tricks by the Penguins this season ties the franchise record for most in a single season set in 2017-18.

- In his first 22 starts in North America, Sergei Murashov has a combined record of 18-3-1 in the AHL and ECHL.

- Ville Koivunen leads all AHL rookies with 22 assists as well as 11 power-play assists, and he ranks second with 32 points.

- Valtteri Puustinen has eight points (1G-7A) in his last eight games.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 42 26 11 5 0 57 .679

2. Providence 41 23 13 4 1 51 .622

3. Charlotte 39 22 12 3 2 49 .628

4. PENGUINS 36 22 10 4 0 48 .667

5. Lehigh Valley 43 20 17 5 1 46 .535

6. Springfield 40 19 17 2 2 42 .525

7. Hartford 41 18 20 2 1 39 .476

8. Bridgeport 41 10 27 2 2 24 .293

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Emil Bemström 34 19 18 37

Ville Koivunen* 36 10 22 32

Boris Katchouk 34 13 16 29

Vasily Ponomarev 27 7 14 21

Mac Hollowell 31 1 20 21

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Filip Larsson 14 7-4-1 2.37 .929 4

Joel Blomqvist^ 12 5-4-2 2.93 .912 1

* = rookie

^ = in Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Jan. 29 Hershey Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 31 Charlotte Bojangles' Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 1 Charlotte Bojangles' Coliseum 6:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Tue, Jan. 21 (G) Jaxon Castor Released from PTO

Sat, Jan. 25 (D) Owen Pickering Reassigned by PIT

Sat, Jan. 25 (LW) Boko Imama Recalled by PIT

Sat, Jan. 25 (D) Isaac Belliveau Reassigned by PIT to WH L

Mon, Jan. 27 (C) Atley Calvert Recalled from WHL

