Bellows Reassigned, Gravel Recalled by Predators

January 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee. Additionally, the team has reassigned forward Kieffer Bellows to the Admirals.

Gravel has played in three contests for Nashville this season, picking up an assist and a +3 rating in his first game on Dec. 12 at Dallas. He has appeared in 35 of Milwaukee's games this season, tallying three goals and 12 points while serving as team captain. He surpassed his AHL point total from 2023-24 (10) in 29 fewer games. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman is in his 12th professional season, and in 2023-24, posted 10 points (1g-9a) in 63 games with the Admirals, helping lead them to the Western Conference Final for the second straight campaign.

At the time of his recall Bellows led the Admirals in goals with 12 and was second on the team in scoring with 22 points in 31 games. Originally selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (19th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Bellows has 28 points (14g-14a) in 95 career NHL games with the Islanders and Flyers, since debuting with the Islanders in 2019-20. He also owns 131 points (76g-55a) in 220 career AHL appearances with Bridgeport, Lehigh Valley, Toronto and Milwaukee.

Bellows and the Admirals return to action on Wednesday night when they play host to the Texas Stars at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

