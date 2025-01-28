Murray Added to American Hockey League All-Star Roster

January 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today the addition of Rochester Americans forward Brett Murray to the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey. Murray will represent the North Division alongside Amerks teammates Isak Rosén and Devon Levi for the upcoming 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. The annual event will take place Feb. 2-3 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Murray, who's in his sixth season with the Amerks, earns his first AHL All-Star Classic invitation. He's currently tied for first on the team with 18 goals, including an AHL-best 10 power-play tallies, and ranks second with 33 points while appearing in all 40 games this season for Rochester.

Additionally, the Bolton, Ontario, leads all Rochester skaters with four game-winning tallies.

Since making his Amerks debut during the 2019-20 season, Murray, who is one game away from becoming just the 24th forward in franchise history to appear in at least 300 games, has notched 190 points (91+99) in 299 career games. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound forward also has added 17 points (8+9) in 26 postseason games with Rochester, including 10 points in 14 games during Rochester's run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023.

Murray made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres on May 6, 2021 at Pittsburgh. Two days after earning his first NHL point on an assist, Murray scored his first NHL goal against Seattle on Nov. 29, 2021.

A fourth-round pick (99th overall) of the Sabres in 2016, Murray has totaled six points in 23 games with the Sabres.

With Murray joining Rosén and Levi, it marks the first time Rochester has had three players represent the club since the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic (Justin Bailey, Cole Schneider and Linus Ullmark).

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League.

The two-day event begins on Sunday, Feb. 2, with the 2025 AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest at 9:00 p.m. ET. In keeping with its traditional format, the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions will be squaring off against the All-Stars from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events, including hardest shot, fastest skater and accuracy shooting.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will then take place the evening of Monday, Feb. 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET. For the eighth straight year, instead of a traditional 60-minute game, the league's all-stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league's divisions (Atlantic, North, Central, Pacific). The teams will then play a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin tournament will face-off for the championship, a six-minute game also played using the 3-on-3 format. Rosters for each team will be composed of 11 skaters and two goaltenders.

Ticket packages for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, which include admission to both the 2025 AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Sunday, Feb. 2, and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, Feb. 3, are available now by visiting https://cvfirebirds.com/allstar/.

