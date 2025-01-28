Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Pushing Forward

January 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Maksymilian Szuber

Upcoming Games (All Times MST)

Friday, January 31 vs. Ontario Reign at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 1 vs. Ontario Reign at 7:00 p.m. (Wizards and Witches Night)

Friday, February 7 @ San Jose Barracuda at 8:30 p.m.

Roadrunners Record Through 39 Games: 19-18-2-0, 40 points, 7th in the Pacific Division

Moving Ahead:

The Tucson Roadrunners are in the toughest stretch of the season: having lost its last six in a row including a 3-8-2-0 record in the last 13 games since the holiday break. Though a recent rough patch, the Roadrunners are still very much in the thick of the Pacific Division race and playoff picture; holding on to the seventh-place final playoff spot with two more regulation wins over the Bakersfield Condors, who are tied with Tucson in points (40) after the Edmonton Oilers Affiliate's 3-2 win versus the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Sunday. Despite the losing streak, the Roadrunners are just six points away from the fifth place Abbotsford Canucks (46 points), seven points from the fifth place Colorado Eagles (47 points) and eight points from the fourth place San Jose Barracuda (48 points). Tucson just has two more games of the season-long six-game homestand versus the Ontario Reign; who are on a four-game point streak (3-0-1-0) including a three-game winning streak. Tucson is 0-1-0-0 versus Ontario this season after a 4-1 loss on November 13 in Ontario.

Hebig's All-Star Bid :

Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig was added to the 2024-25 All-Star Classic Pacific Division roster to replace Joash Doan, who was recalled to the Utah Hockey Club on January 9. Hebig continues to have a career year in his fifth year as a Roadrunner; ranking first on the team in goals (14) and second in points (28). The 28-year-old is currently riding a season and career-high eight game point streak with five goals and six assists for 11 points. The eight-game point streak matched with the team season-high of linemate Kailer Yamamoto; who notched an eight-game point streak from November 15 to December 6. In those games, Yamamoto ended the streak with four goals and seven assists for 11 points. As part of the point streak for Hebig, the first four games came as a goal streak: making it the now team season high for Hebig, who had five goals in four games from January 11 to January 20. In addition, Hebig has an active three-game assist streak and just needs two more to match the season-high of Josh Doan's five. Since starting with three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in his first 10 games, Hebig has slashed his way for 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in the last 24 games.

Yamo and Pogo On The Go:

Fellow linemates of Cameron Hebig include Kailer Yamamoto and Austin Poganski; who also have been raking in points as of late. In the last four games, Yamamoto and Poganski have combined for 11 points; with Yamamoto scoring three goals and three assists and Poganski adding two goals and three assists. This includes an active three-game multiple-point streak for Yamamoto, marking the second time he has done so this season since November 15 to November 22, in which he scored two goals and notched three assists for five points. As for Poganski, the Roadrunners Captain is riding his second four-game point streak of the season all coming in the first four games off the six-game homestand. For Poganski, since starting off with one assist in his first 11 games, he has acquired 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) in 28 games played. In addition, with eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points in 38 games, Poganski is in line to finish the season with 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points: which would all mark career highs in his seven-year career.

Szuber Slicing and Dicing:

Roadrunners defenseman Maksymilian Szuber has begun to find ways to score for Tucson, cashing in four goals in his last eight games including a two-game goal streak versus the San Diego Gulls from January 10 to January 11. It was the first time in his two-year AHL career that Szuber scored goal two games in a row and is already just two goals away from his season-high from his rookie campaign that was seven last season. Szuber's five goals this season are tied for first amongst Tucson defenseman with Assistant Captain Kevin Connauton. In his recent goal on January 24 versus the Abbotsford Canucks, fellow blue liner Artem Duda sniped in his second goal of the season. It marked the 16th point (2 goals, 14 assists) for Duda's first season in the AHL. Him and veteran defenseman Robbie Russo (16 assists) are tied for the team lead in defensemen points at 16. In addition, Duda is tied for seventh in the AHL in rookie defensive scoring with his 16 points.

We Are Live:

Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour airs every Tuesday at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app, with a podcast version also available after each episode on the iHeartRadio app and Apple Podcast. This past week, "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer and Co-Host Kim Cota-Robles are joined by Roadrunners All-Star Forward Cameron Hebig. Listen live each week and the podcast version after.

