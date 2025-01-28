Gulls Welcome Toronto Marlies to San Diego for First Time
January 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
The San Diego Gulls are coming off three consecutive games against the AHL's top team, the Calgary Wranglers. The Gulls grabbed three of six points against the Wranglers including a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory on Sunday, Jan. 26.
The Gulls opened this season in October against the Toronto Marlies up in Canada. The Marlies will return the favor this week as the Gulls welcome Toronto to town for the first time in team history, for a pair of tilts this Wednesday, Jan. 29 (7 p.m.) and Friday, Jan. 31 (7 p.m.). Following practice this morning, assistant coach Kris Sparre and San Diego captain, Ryan Carpenter, spoke with the media about their last three games against Calgary, the offensive scoring starting to heat up and their upcoming series with the Marlies.
