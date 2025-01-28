Kevin Korchinski Named to All-Star Classic

January 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced changes to the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey.

Rockford IceHogs defenseman Kevin Korchinski has been added to the Central Division roster. Korchinski, joins IceHogs forward Cole Guttman as the team's second representative.

Korchinski paces all Rockford defenseman with 17 points (2g,15a) this season. The Blackhawks first-round pick of 2022 skated nine games with Chicago this season. Korchinski, 20, has been a key fixture of Rockford's specialty teams success collecting eight points on the man-advantage.

Rochester Americans forward Brett Murray has been added to the North Division roster; Rockford IceHogs defenseman Kevin Korchinski, Milwaukee Admirals forward Joakim Kemell and Iowa Wild forward Brendan Gaunce have been added to the Central Division roster; and Henderson Silver Knights forward Grigori Denisenko has been added to the Pacific Division roster for the event.

They replace Cleveland's Luca Del Bel Belluz, Iowa's Liam Öhgren, Texas's Lian Bischel, Milwaukee's Vinnie Hinostroza and Henderson's Tanner Laczynski, who will be unable to participate.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino is scheduled for Feb. 2-3 in Palm Desert, Calif., home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2 (9 ET/6 PT), followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Monday, February 3 (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT) and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino that evening (9 ET/6 PT). For ticket information, fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Michael Carcone, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

