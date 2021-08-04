Wind Surge Walk-Off RockHounds for Third Straight Win

WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge won their third straight game tonight in true Wind Surge fashion - a walk-off single to complete a comeback. Wichita increased their division lead to four games over second place Arkansas with the win tonight.

Though Midland got on the board first in the top of the first, the Wind Surge wiped the lead away with four runs in the home half of the first. Austin Martin picked up his first extra base hit for the Surge with a leadoff double to deep center field. Like last night, BJ Boyd drove Martin home with a line drive to left field. Boyd picked up his 43rd RBI to tie the game at one. Boyd later came around to score on an Andrew Bechtold sacrifice fly to right field to make it a 2-1 Wichita lead. Jermaine Palacios ended the inning with a two-run home run that narrowly stayed in fair territory. Palacios' team-leading 14th long ball of the season capped a four run inning and handed a 4-1 advantage in favor of Wichita.

After the RockHounds cut into the lead with a Jonah Bride sacrifice fly in the top of the third, the Surge responded by building the lead back to three runs. Spencer Steer lead-off the inning with a no-doubt blast to left field. Steer's 9th home run in a Wind Surge uniform put the Wichita advantage at 5-2.

Midland jumped out to a 6-5 lead in the fifth with four runs on three hits. Most of the damage came on a three-run home run by Edwin Diaz. The Surge tied the game back up at six late in the game in the bottom of the eighth. Austin Martin led off the inning by drawing a walk. Martin then stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error by Schwarz trying to catch Martin. Spencer Steer tied the game at 6 by plating Martin on a sacrifice fly to deep center field.

The Wind Surge completed the comeback in signature walk-off fashion. With two outs in the inning, Leobaldo Cabrera started the rally with a walk. Aaron Whitefield then kept the line moving with a single to right field. Caleb Hamilton managed to load the bases next by drawing a tough 3-2 count walk. Austin Martin was the hero tonight as he lifted a soft fly ball over the first baseman and into right field to cap a 7-6 Wichita win.

In his 11th start of the year, Bryan Sammons left with a lead after 4.1 innings of work. Sammons allowed four runs on four hits and struck out six on the night. Adam Lau pitched a scoreless 2.0 innings, giving up just one run and striking out two. Jordan Gore picked up his second win with a ninth inning relief appearance.

NOTES: Wichita improves to 7-1 against Midland this season. Wichita also improves to 16-10 in one-run games this year.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game three against the Midland RockHounds tomorrow evening (8/5). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Riverfront Stadium. Wichita will start RHP Jordan Balazovic (3-2, 3.59 ERA) against Midland's RHP Bruce Conley (2-3, 4.92 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

