Drillers Soar Past Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Tulsa Drillers' bats came alive Wednesday night at Hammons Field, as Tulsa recorded 16 hits in a 13-4 victory over the Springfield Cardinals. The bats were complemented by a great start from Bryan Brickhouse, who pitched 4.1 innings and did not give up a hit through the first 3.1 innings.

Tulsa's big night started by scoring four in the first. Following a walk and a double, Hunter Feduccia drove in two on a single to left. Jacob Amaya followed with a double, and Justin Yurchak drove in both runners for a 4-0 lead.

In the second, Miguel Vargas drove in the fifth run for the Drillers with an RBI single to right.

The Drillers added five more runs in the fifth. James Outman started the inning with his first blast of the night. Following the homer, the Drillers singled six times and scored four runs for a 10-0 lead.

Outman hit his second homer of the night in the fifth, increasing Tulsa's lead to 11-0.

Springfield managed to bring three runs across in the fifth. A bases-loaded walk and a two-RBI double from Luken Baker brought the game to 11-3.

In the fifth, Yurchak scored on a fielding error by Devin Vinsky. Devin Mann came across one batter later on a sac fly from Michael Busch, giving Tulsa a 13-3 lead.

Nick Dunn gave the Cardinals their fourth run of the night with a home run to right.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*Brickhouse had a stellar start on the mound for Tulsa, going 4.1 innings and did not give up an earned run.

*Outman had a massive game, hitting two home runs and driving in three runs.

*Yurchak recorded his first Double-A hit and finished 3-4 in the game with three RBIs.

*Feduccia reached base four times and drove in three runs by going 2-4 with two walks.

*Zach Willeman earned his second win of the season, as he pitched 1.2 innings in relief of Brickhouse.

UP NEXT

Tulsa at Springfield on Thursday, August 5 at 7:05 PM at Hammons Field.

The pitching matchup will feature Tulsa RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 0.00 ERA) against Springfield LHP Domingo Robles (2-5, 5.25 ERA).

