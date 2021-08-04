Drillers Soar Past Cardinals
August 4, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Tulsa Drillers' bats came alive Wednesday night at Hammons Field, as Tulsa recorded 16 hits in a 13-4 victory over the Springfield Cardinals. The bats were complemented by a great start from Bryan Brickhouse, who pitched 4.1 innings and did not give up a hit through the first 3.1 innings.
Tulsa's big night started by scoring four in the first. Following a walk and a double, Hunter Feduccia drove in two on a single to left. Jacob Amaya followed with a double, and Justin Yurchak drove in both runners for a 4-0 lead.
In the second, Miguel Vargas drove in the fifth run for the Drillers with an RBI single to right.
The Drillers added five more runs in the fifth. James Outman started the inning with his first blast of the night. Following the homer, the Drillers singled six times and scored four runs for a 10-0 lead.
Outman hit his second homer of the night in the fifth, increasing Tulsa's lead to 11-0.
Springfield managed to bring three runs across in the fifth. A bases-loaded walk and a two-RBI double from Luken Baker brought the game to 11-3.
In the fifth, Yurchak scored on a fielding error by Devin Vinsky. Devin Mann came across one batter later on a sac fly from Michael Busch, giving Tulsa a 13-3 lead.
Nick Dunn gave the Cardinals their fourth run of the night with a home run to right.
THE HIGHLIGHTS
*Brickhouse had a stellar start on the mound for Tulsa, going 4.1 innings and did not give up an earned run.
*Outman had a massive game, hitting two home runs and driving in three runs.
*Yurchak recorded his first Double-A hit and finished 3-4 in the game with three RBIs.
*Feduccia reached base four times and drove in three runs by going 2-4 with two walks.
*Zach Willeman earned his second win of the season, as he pitched 1.2 innings in relief of Brickhouse.
UP NEXT
Tulsa at Springfield on Thursday, August 5 at 7:05 PM at Hammons Field.
The pitching matchup will feature Tulsa RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 0.00 ERA) against Springfield LHP Domingo Robles (2-5, 5.25 ERA).
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from August 4, 2021
- Wind Surge Walk-Off RockHounds for Third Straight Win - Wichita Wind Surge
- Riders Drop Game Two in Pitching Duel - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Soar Past Cardinals - Tulsa Drillers
- Thomas Triples Late, Rogers Slams Door as Soddies Ride off with 3-2 Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Missions Steal Win, Spoil Lawson's Yeoman EffortÃÂ - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Fernandez Steals Home in the 8th to Defeat the HooksÃÂ - San Antonio Missions
- Oops...The Frisco RoughRiders Did It Again - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers to Host Wichita in Resumption of Propeller Series - Tulsa Drillers
- MJ Melendez Honored as the Double-A Central Player of the Month for July - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- San Antonio's Adrian Martinez Named Double-A Central Pitcher of the MonthÃÂ - San Antonio Missions
- Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at Riverfront Stadium - Wichita Wind Surge
- Travs Score Early and Take Game One over Naturals - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Hooks Stop Late Rally to Secure Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Prodigal 'Hound Helps Wind Surge Win, 6-5 - Midland RockHounds
- Frick, Larsen Homer and Requena Pitches Travs Past Naturals - Arkansas Travelers
- Missions Rally Falls Short in the 9th, Lose to Corpus 6-3ÃÂ - San Antonio Missions
- Mikolas Shines in Rehab Start, Baker Homers Twice in 11-4 Cardinals Win over Drillers - Springfield Cardinals
- Homers Lead Way in Back and Forth Affair - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.