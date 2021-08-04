Prodigal 'Hound Helps Wind Surge Win, 6-5

Just seconds into their first game at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas, the RockHounds had a scoring chance. The opportunity went by the boards and a "prodigal son" then put Wichita on top in the home half of the first. The Wind Surge went on to hold off the 'Hounds, 6-5, to win the opener of a six-game series.

Devin Foyle ripped the first pitch of the game to right field for a leadoff triple, but Wichita starter Cole Sands got Jhonny Santos (who had driven in six runs in his last three games) to pop out. Sands then struck out Logan Davidson and Jonah Bride to end the threat.

In the last of the first, former RockHound (2017) BJ Boyd sent a drive just over the wall in left field for a 1-0 Wichita lead.

A two-out double in the third off the bat of Spender Steer was followed by two wild pitches from RockHounds starter Matt Milburn, the second of them allowing Steer to score for a 2-0 advantage.

An RBI double from Edwin Diaz and a sacrifice fly from Jake Suddleson brought the 'Hounds even at 2-2 in the fourth but the Wind Surge came right back in the home half of the inning with a two-run home run from Aaron Whitefield and Boyd's second ribbie of the game, this one on a double, to take a 5-2 lead.

The RockHounds would twice more draw to within one run. Kyle McCann's two-run homer in the sixth made the score 5-4, but Wichita again answered immediately, this time on Whitefield's sac fly in the last of the sixth, pushing the lead back to 6-4.

Suddleson (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) drove in Bride with an RBI single in the seventh, but the 'Hounds couldn't get the equalizer.

Kibbles & Bits

This is Wind Surge's first season (they were scheduled to open in 2020 before the season was lost due to the pandemic) and they have been a nemesis for the RockHounds. In addition to Tuesday's opener at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita took 5-of-6 at Momentum Bank Ballpark (June 22-27).

Jake Suddleson went 2-for-3 with two RBI Tuesday. Signed by Oakland as a non-drafted free agent a year ago (out of Harvard University), Jake has now hit in seven consecutive games (11-24, .458) and is hitting .362 in his last 17 games.

Pitcher Kyle Friedrichs has been promoted to (Triple-A) Las Vegas. Kyle has pitched for the RockHounds in part of five seasons (including the 2017 Texas League championship club) and we wish him all the best and great success with the Aviators!

Next Game

Wednesday, August 4 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Riverfront Stadium Wichita, Kansas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Second of a six-game series and eighth of a 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

WIC Bryan Sammons (LH, 2-4, 7.08)

RH Ty Damron (LH, 2-2, 5.13)

Road Trip

August 4-8 vs. the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium (Wichita, KS)

Back at Rocky Town: Tuesday, August 10

A 12-game homestand, hosting the San Antonio Missions (August 10-15) and Amarillo Sod Poodles (August 17-22)

