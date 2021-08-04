Riders Drop Game Two in Pitching Duel

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders came up short against the Amarillo Sod Poodles 3-2 on Wednesday night from Riders Field.

The Sod Poodles (34-45) plated the first run of the game in the second inning on a Buddy Kennedy homer to left center field.

The Riders (48-32) then responded when Bubba Thompson homered in the bottom of the third inning, knotting the game at 1-1. It was Thompson's second game in a row with a home run and his 11th of the season.

It took until the fifth for another run to cross the plate when Josh Jung delivered an RBI double, scoring Thompson from first giving Frisco the lead 2-1.

Later in Amarillo's half of the eighth inning, Alek Thomas ripped a game-tying triple, giving the Sod Poodles their second run of the contest. Later in the frame, Stone Garrett turned in a sac fly, plating the go-ahead run for the Sod Poodles and making the score 3-2.

Fernery Ozuna (4-2) was on the hook for the loss as he tossed two innings, allowing two earned runs.

Jeff Bain (2-3) earned the win out of the bullpen for Amarillo as he turned in an inning striking out three.

In his start for Frisco, Noah Bremer was dominant, tossing five innings, ceding just two hits and one run while striking out three.

The Riders and Sod Poodles are set to do battle in game three on Thursday, August 4th at 7:05 p.m. Frisco hands LHP Cody Bradford (0-0, -.--) the ball to face off against RHP Drey Jameson (0-0, -.--).

Thursday night around the ballpark is #FreeBritney Night as well as TrulyÂ® Party @ The Yard and Thirsty Thursday. Riders fans can gain free admission to the game if they are named Britney (any variation of spelling), dressed up as one of her iconic looks or if they share a December 2nd birthday with the superstar, by visiting the box office as they arrive to Riders Field. For tickets and information on RoughRiders baseball, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

