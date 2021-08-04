Travs Score Early and Take Game One over Naturals

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals fell behind early and could not come back despite a strong bullpen effort, dropping the first of a seven-game series with the Arkansas Travelers 5-2.

Outfielder Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Royals' prospect) drove in both of the Naturals' runs, as he drove a two-run double to the base of the wall in the fourth inning, at the time cutting the Travelers' lead in half, making the score 4-2.

The double from Hicklen scored Freddy Fermin and Kevin Merrell, but Northwest Arkansas could not push across any more runs, despite outhitting Arkansas 9 to 6.

MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) added his team-best 18th double in the first inning, while both Dairon Blanco and Blake Perkins contributed two-hit nights.

Blanco and Fermin extended their active hitting streaks to seven games, while Perkins brought his to a season-best five, in which he has recorded three multi-hit games.

Blanco has now reached base in 26 straight games, one shy of tying Melendez' team-best 27 consecutive, while Fermin is not far behind him with a 21-game reached base streak.

Northwest Arkansas' home run streak of 19 consecutive games with at least one long ball came to an end, as the team did not homer for the first time since July 10 in Wichita, the first time in the second half of the 2021 season without a ball flying over the fence for the Naturals. 19 games straight with a homer ties their longest streak of the season, which also represents the fourth-longest in Minor League Baseball this season.

The Travelers roughed up Naturals starter Derrick Adams for four runs in two-plus innings of work, including a three-run homer in the second inning. However, Northwest Arkansas' bullpen held the game close after the fourth inning.

Left-hander Josh Dye threw 3.0 scoreless frames, while striking out three. Righty Jose Cuas followed Dye with a perfect eighth, striking out the side. However, the Naturals could not complete a comeback, dropping Tuesday night's affair.

The Naturals (40-38) and Travelers (42-36) are back in action Wednesday for a doubleheader beginning at 5:10 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Left-handers Drew Parrish and Austin Cox (MLB Pipeline's No. 10 Royals' prospect) are slated to pitch for Northwest Arkansas.

