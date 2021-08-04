Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at Riverfront Stadium

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge announced that they will again partner with the Sedgwick County Health Department to host a series of COVID-19 vaccinations at their home games on August 6, August 28, and September 18. Vaccinations are free, with no proof of insurance required, and will be available to anyone age 12 or older attending the game on any of the respective dates.

"The Sedgwick County Health Department is happy to once again partner with the Wichita Wind Surge to host these Covid-19 vaccine clinics," said Carter James, Sedgwick County Health Department Vaccine Planning Manager. "Our community has embraced the Wind Surge throughout this pandemic, and we appreciate these additional opportunities to get vaccines out into our community so we can all take part in activities like a Wind Surge ballgame."

Vaccinations will be administered by SCHD staff in the Wind Surge administrative building located in right field, from the time gates open - 90 minutes before game time - to 90 minutes after the game starts. Those who receive their vaccination will also receive a voucher good for two tickets to a future Wind Surge game.

"Vaccinations are a huge reason our community is able to gather again, including at Riverfront Stadium," said Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz, "With Covid-19 numbers once again on the rise, we are proud to partner with Sedgwick County Health Department in their efforts to keep our community healthy, safe, and open."

Responses to Frequently Asked Questions

Anyone aged 12 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Individuals can receive their first or second shot of the Pfizer vaccine (for people aged 12 or older), or one-dose Johnson and Johnson (for people aged 18 or older)

No ID or insurance is required

Minors wishing to get the shot will need parent or guardian consent

After receiving your dose, there is a 15-minute observation period (30-minutes for those with allergies)

Vaccinations are free

If you are unable to attend one of the Wind Surge clinics, visit https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/ to find an upcoming vaccination clinic near you. For tickets to all Wind Surge games, please visit windsurge.com.

