Drillers to Host Wichita in Resumption of Propeller Series

The Tulsa Drillers will return to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, August 10 to open an important six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins). The series will run for six consecutive days, through Sunday, August 15.

The series is important for both teams as they battle for one of two playoff spots from Double-A Central, but also for superiority in the Propeller Series.

The winner of the season series between the Drillers and Wind Surge will be presented with the Propeller Series Trophy by Coors Light. The series is currently tied with each team winning 9 games with 12 games remaining to be played between the two teams.

The first five games of the series will all start at 7:05 p.m. with the series finale on Sunday, August 15 beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Promotions in the series will include a $2 Tuesday for the opener on August 10, followed by Paws and $3 White Claws on Wednesday, August 11.

On Thursday, August 14, the Drillers will transform into the Tulsa Noodlers as the club takes on a new identity for four games. The Noodlers uniforms will feature dark, royal blue jersey with lime-green pants. The game caps will include the same colors with the specially-designed #BiteBack Noodlers logo on the fronts.

There will be a supply of Noodlers official merchandise available for purchase at the ONEOK Field Team Store.

The Noodlers first game on Thursday, August 12 will also include a Thirsty Thursday and a Noodlers Bobblefish giveaway.

The weekend will include Friday Night Fireworks on August 13 and a Noodlers Bucket Hat giveaway on Saturday, August 14.

The Propeller Series at ONEOK Field will conclude with Kids Eat Free Sunday and a Pool Noodle giveaway on Sunday, August 15.

A complete list of all promotions with descriptions is below.

The Drillers have a 24-18 record at ONEOK Field this season, including a 7-5 mark versus Wichita. For the Noodlers, it will be their first games of the season.

Individual tickets for the upcoming games as well as all games for the rest of the season are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

August 10-15 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Tuesday, August 10 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

The Drillers are back home at ONEOK Field to resume the Propeller Series as they open a six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge, presented by Coors Light. The series starts with a $2 Tuesday courtesy of TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat. Fans can purchase tickets for the T-Mobile Lawn for only $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices.

Fans can also buy hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for just $2 each. In addition, everyone can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Coors and Coors Light beers will be on sale for adults ages 21 and over for just $2 per serving from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

Wednesday, August 11 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

PAWS AND $3 WHITE CLAWS

Wednesday means you can bring your dog to the game with our Paws and $3 White Claws promotion presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game where they can enjoy the action from the T-Mobile Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter with their owners through either the First Base or Oil Derrick Entrances.

In addition, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.

ZEBCO TULSA NOODLERS WEEKEND - August 12-16

Thursday, August 12 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

NOODLERS BOBBLEFISH

The Drillers transform into the Tulsa Noodlers during the final four games with Wichita! Whether you "noodle" or not, you are going to love this new look. The new Noodlers uniforms will feature dark, royal jerseys and eye-catching lime green pants. The new caps will consist of the same colors with the fun #BiteBack Noodlers logo on the fronts.

To help start our Noodlers weekend, the first 1,000 fans, ages 4 and up, to enter through the First Base, Oil Derrick and Osage/Greenwood Entrances will receive a special #BiteBack Noodlers Bobblefish complements of Strike Out Stroke, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

It will also be a Thirsty Thursday with Coors Light and Miller Lite on sale in the left and right field concourses for just $2 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for only $2 each at the main concessions stands.

Friday, August 13 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

The Noodlers continue a Drillers tradition with Friday Night Fireworks at ONEOK Field! After the Noodlers take a bite out of Wichita, we will entertain fans with a post-game fireworks spectacular presented by Indigo Technologies, FOX23 and K95.5.

BUSCH SCOREBOARD BAR HAPPY HOUR

Get your evening started early with our special Happy Hour. We will be offering all brands of draft beers for just $4 per 20-ounce serving from 6-7 p.m. at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

NOODLING DEMO TANK

Get an up close look at the art of noodling with our Noodling Demonstration Tank courtesy of Academy Sports and Outdoors. Noodling legend Lee McFarland will be on hand to lead the demonstrations.

Saturday, August 14 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY NOODLERS BUCKET HATS

All seasoned noodlers will tell you that is all about the hat, and we have just the thing to make you look like a noodling pro. The first 1,500 fans to enter through either the First Base, Oil Derrick or Osage/Greenwood Gates will receive a limited-edition, Noodlers Bucket Hat in the official team colors. This great giveaway is courtesy of Zebco, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal.

BUSCH SCOREBOARD BAR HAPPY HOUR

Get your evening started early with our special Happy Hour. We will be offering all brands of draft beers for just $4 per 20-ounce serving from 6-7 p.m. at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

NOODLING DEMO TANK

Get an up close look at the art of noodling with our Noodling Demonstration Tank courtesy of Academy Sports and Outdoors. Noodling legend Lee McFarland will be on hand to lead the demonstrations.

RED FORK DISTILLERY POST-GAME PARTY

If all that is not enough, we will keep the fun going after the game with a Red Fork Distillery Post-Game Party at the Busch Scoreboard Bar. Fans, ages 21 and over, can enjoy 20-ounce domestic draft beers and hard cherry limeades for just $5 each.

Sunday, August 15 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 12:00 PM

FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY / KIDS EAT FREE / POOL NOODLES / KIDS RUN THE BASES

The Noodlers conclude their fun weekend with a day for young fans courtesy of the Green Country Chevy Dealers, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5. We get things started with the first 500 kids, ages 14 and under, to enter through the First Base, Oil Derrick or Greenwood/Osage Casino Entrances receiving pool noodles in honor of the Tulsa Noodlers.

Also, all kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon when they enter the ballpark. The coupon will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk, a cup of fruit and an ice cream treat.

