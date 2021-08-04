Oops...The Frisco RoughRiders Did It Again

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders will host one of their biggest promotional nights of the season on Thursday, August 5th with #FreeBritney Night, when they take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The night honors the Princess of Pop and will consist of all things Britney Spears, including themed inning-break promotions, a #FreeBritney t-shirt gate giveaway to 500 fans, iconic Britney Spears music all night and so much more.

In addition, Riders fans can gain free admission to the game if they are named Britney (any variation of spelling), dressed up as one of her iconic looks or if they share a December 2nd birthday with the superstar, by visiting the box office as they arrive to Riders Field.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. For tickets and information on RoughRiders baseball, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

