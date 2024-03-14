Win $10,000 at the Royals "St.Hat-Trick's Day" Game on March 23

March 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced details for their $10,000 giveaway at their St. Hat-Trick's Day promotional game on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Worcester Railers. Three selected fans will have a chance to win $10,000 by registering into the "St. Hat-Trick's Challenge."

To register, fans must come to the table located at the top of the stairs in sec. 101 and fill out a registration form. Registrations will be accepted from 6:00-6:45 p.m. the day of the game. The entrant who selects the first of the three players to score a hat-trick will win $10,000. The winner must be in attendance at the game and follow these rules:

Enter the "St. Hat-trick's Challenge between 6-6:45 p.m. at the registration table located in sec. 101 at Santander Arena on Saturday, March 23

Three entries will be pulled and have their choice of one Royals player to score a hat-trick in the game

A player may not be selected more than once

Winning entrants will be notified via phone call and given a full list of official rules of the selection process prior to puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

Winning entrants must be present for the entirety of the game on March 23 to be eligible for the $10,000

Must be 18 years of age or older to enter

Click here to buy tickets to the game!

The St. Hat-Trick's Day game will also have the following promotions:

GUARANTEED $1,000 Chuck-A-Puck Winner

Happy Hour: $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m.

Teachers Appreciation Night presented by Customers Bank

Slapshot Saturdays: pre-game photo on the ice with Slapshot from 6:00-6:15 p.m. under section 109

St. Hat-Trick's themed specialty jerseys

Game-worn jersey online auction LIVE on Tuesday, Mar. 19

Replica jerseys

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals continue their five-game road trip against the Railers on Friday, March 15th at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.

The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and happy hour from 6-7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.