Win $10,000 at the Royals "St.Hat-Trick's Day" Game on March 23
March 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced details for their $10,000 giveaway at their St. Hat-Trick's Day promotional game on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Worcester Railers. Three selected fans will have a chance to win $10,000 by registering into the "St. Hat-Trick's Challenge."
To register, fans must come to the table located at the top of the stairs in sec. 101 and fill out a registration form. Registrations will be accepted from 6:00-6:45 p.m. the day of the game. The entrant who selects the first of the three players to score a hat-trick will win $10,000. The winner must be in attendance at the game and follow these rules:
Enter the "St. Hat-trick's Challenge between 6-6:45 p.m. at the registration table located in sec. 101 at Santander Arena on Saturday, March 23
Three entries will be pulled and have their choice of one Royals player to score a hat-trick in the game
A player may not be selected more than once
Winning entrants will be notified via phone call and given a full list of official rules of the selection process prior to puck drop at 7:00 p.m.
Winning entrants must be present for the entirety of the game on March 23 to be eligible for the $10,000
Must be 18 years of age or older to enter
The St. Hat-Trick's Day game will also have the following promotions:
GUARANTEED $1,000 Chuck-A-Puck Winner
Happy Hour: $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m.
Teachers Appreciation Night presented by Customers Bank
Slapshot Saturdays: pre-game photo on the ice with Slapshot from 6:00-6:15 p.m. under section 109
St. Hat-Trick's themed specialty jerseys
Game-worn jersey online auction LIVE on Tuesday, Mar. 19
Replica jerseys
Royals Upcoming:
The Royals continue their five-game road trip against the Railers on Friday, March 15th at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.
The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and happy hour from 6-7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
