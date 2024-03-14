ECHL Transactions - March 14
March 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 14, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Griffen Fox, F
Iowa:
Ty Enns, F
Maine:
Garrett Devine, F
Reading:
Blake Evennou, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Andre Ghantous, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Timur Ibragimov, F recalled by Utica
Delete T.J. Friedmann, F recalled by Utica
Fort Wayne:
Add Mitch Andres, D signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Add Cam Hausinger, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Iowa:
Add Jack Perbix, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve
Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve
Delete Peyton Jones, G loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Kansas City:
Add Theo Calvas, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin MacPherson, D placed on reserve
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jimmy Lambert, F activated from reserve
Orlando:
Add Spencer Kersten, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/13]
Delete Spencer Kersten, F placed on reserve [3/13]
Delete Daniel Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9) [3/13]
Reading:
Add Ryan Devine, D added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Savannah:
Add Griffin Loughran, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Griffin Loughran, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)
Toledo:
Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Add Keenan MacIsaac, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Miguel Tourigny, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)
Delete Markuss Komuls, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Worcester:
Add Ryan Scarfo, F added to active roster (traded from Savannah)
Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
