ECHL Transactions - March 14

March 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 14, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Griffen Fox, F

Iowa:

Ty Enns, F

Maine:

Garrett Devine, F

Reading:

Blake Evennou, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Andre Ghantous, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Timur Ibragimov, F recalled by Utica

Delete T.J. Friedmann, F recalled by Utica

Fort Wayne:

Add Mitch Andres, D signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Add Cam Hausinger, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Iowa:

Add Jack Perbix, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve

Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve

Delete Peyton Jones, G loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Kansas City:

Add Theo Calvas, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin MacPherson, D placed on reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jimmy Lambert, F activated from reserve

Orlando:

Add Spencer Kersten, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/13]

Delete Spencer Kersten, F placed on reserve [3/13]

Delete Daniel Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9) [3/13]

Reading:

Add Ryan Devine, D added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Savannah:

Add Griffin Loughran, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Griffin Loughran, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)

Toledo:

Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Add Keenan MacIsaac, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Miguel Tourigny, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)

Delete Markuss Komuls, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Worcester:

Add Ryan Scarfo, F added to active roster (traded from Savannah)

Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

