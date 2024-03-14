Gladiators, Grigals, Bust Ghost Pirates

SAVANNAH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (20-36-3-1) put up four-first period goals and Gustavs Davis Grigals stopped all 28 shots he faced, leading the Gladiators past the Savannah Ghost Pirates (23-30-4-1) by a 5-0 score Wednesday evening at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

First Star: Gustavs Davis Grigals (ATL) - 28 saves, shutout victory

Second Star: Mitch Walinski (ATL) - 1 goal, game winning goal

Third Star: Reece Vitelli (ATL) - 1 goal

Atlanta opened the scoring just before the midway point of the first period to jump out to a 1-0 lead (7:03). Carson Denomie, who was acquired Tuesday in the Jacob Graves trade, dropped a pass to Mitch Walinski and Walinski made no mistake as he wired home his sixth goal of the season.

The Gladiators needed just 29-seconds to strike again as they made it 2-0 (7:32). Reece Vitelli took a short pass from Michael Marchesan and fired home his 10th goal of the year to double Atlanta's lead

Atlanta increased their score to 3-0 just three minutes later while short handed (10:10). Micah Miller picked off a sloppy Ghost Pirates pass and burst in alone to score his 22nd goal of the year.

The Gladiators special teams struck again, this time on the Power Play to make the score 4-0 (17:27). Jake Willets - who was also acquired as a part of the Jacob Graves trade - sent a beautiful pass to Robert Calisti as he one-timed home his 10th goal of the season.

Both goaltenders stood tall in the second period to not allow an edge as the game remained 4-0 as teams entered the third period.

Atlanta scored once again on the power play, this time in the third period to increase their advantage to 5-0. Ryan Cranford finished off a pretty tic-tac-toe play to pick up his 12th goal of the season.

Gustavs Davis Grigals stopped all 28 shots he faced en route to the shutout victory for Atlanta, meanwhile Jesper Vikman turned aside 18 shots in the loss for Savannah.

