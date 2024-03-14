Markuss Komuls Leaves the Lions to Return to Latvia

March 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have announced that defenceman Markuss Komuls has been placed on the suspended list in order to remove him from the team's lineup.

Komuls is leaving the Lions to assume new challenges in his native country of Latvia.

The defenceman joined the Lions near the end of the 2022-23 season and played a total of 59 games for Trois-Rivières. He recorded two goals and five assists so far in the 2023-24 campaign.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.