Markuss Komuls Leaves the Lions to Return to Latvia
March 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have announced that defenceman Markuss Komuls has been placed on the suspended list in order to remove him from the team's lineup.
Komuls is leaving the Lions to assume new challenges in his native country of Latvia.
The defenceman joined the Lions near the end of the 2022-23 season and played a total of 59 games for Trois-Rivières. He recorded two goals and five assists so far in the 2023-24 campaign.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 14, 2024
- Comeback Falls Short on Wednesday Night vs. Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Weekly, March 12, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Orlando Solar Bears Sign Forward Spencer Kersten - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defensive Defenceman to Help the Lions in Playoff Push - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Markuss Komuls Leaves the Lions to Return to Latvia - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans to Retire Third Number in Team History - Allen Americans
- Thunder Sign Northern Michigan Captain Andre Ghantous - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Sign Northern Michigan Captain Andre Ghantous - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Food Festival #2 Presented by Publix Returns on Saturday, April 6 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators, Grigals, Bust Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.