Thunder Sign Northern Michigan Captain Andre Ghantous

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Andre Ghantous to a standard player contract.

Ghantous, 25, just finished his fifth year at NCAA (D1) Northern Michigan University where he served as the team's captain and recorded 32 points (9 goals, 23 assists) in 34 games. In 170 total games with Northern Michigan University, the Glendale, California native had 156 points (53 goals, 103 assists) and a plus/minus of +12.

The past two seasons, Ghantous has been nominated for the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top collegiate player. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound forward led Northern Michigan University in points his final two years while playing alongside 2020 New Jersey Devils draft pick, Artem Shlaine.

